NDDOT hosts public input meeting for Highway 17 near Park River

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will host a public input meeting Tuesday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. to discuss the proposed safety improvements to Highway 17.

The meeting will be held at the Alumni Room at Park River Area School located at 704 5th St. W. in Park River, ND. Please enter through door #19. There will be an open house format with no formal presentation.

The project includes construction of a new roundabout at the north intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 18, a left turn lane addition and right turn lane extension at the south intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 18, and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 32.

Representatives from NDDOT and KLJ Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by August 11 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24757” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Adam McGill at 864 West 12th St, Grafton, ND 58237-2120 or adam.mcgill@kljeng.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.