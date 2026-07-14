Boss Security Screens Reports Increased Demand in Los Angeles as Organized Burglary Crews Target Affluent Neighborhoods

Boss Security Screens announced today that it has experienced a noticeable increase in inquiries from homeowners throughout the Los Angeles region.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boss Security Screens announced today that it has experienced a noticeable increase in inquiries from homeowners throughout the Los Angeles region following a series of highly publicized residential burglary incidents targeting neighborhoods across the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department recently increased patrols, deployed air support, mounted units, and specialized burglary task forces after a string of organized residential burglaries prompted concern among homeowners. City officials announced that more than 100 burglary-related arrests were made during a recent 30-day enforcement effort, many involving organized burglary crews targeting homes and businesses.Although Los Angeles officials report that citywide burglaries are down approximately 30% compared to the same period last year, police have acknowledged a concentrated spike in residential burglaries in several neighborhoods, including Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Encino, Hollywood Hills, Westwood, and surrounding communities. Officials have attributed many of these incidents to organized criminal groups that monitor homes before striking when residents are away.Boss Security Screens says homeowner concern is reflected in its own business activity."We've definitely noticed an increase in homeowners from Los Angeles reaching out to us over the past several weeks," said James Kerr, CEO of Boss Security Screens. "People are paying closer attention to home security after hearing about these burglaries. Many homeowners are looking for ways to secure their windows and doors without sacrificing fresh air, natural light, or the appearance of their home."Security experts note that most residential burglars seek the path of least resistance, with unsecured windows and doors remaining among the most common points of entry. Layered physical security—including reinforced doors, security screens, quality locks, exterior lighting, alarm systems, and surveillance cameras—can significantly increase the time and effort required to gain entry, making many homes less attractive targets."Homeowners don't have to make their home impossible to break into," Kerr added. "They simply need to make it significantly harder than the house next door. Criminals are looking for easy opportunities. Visible physical security can encourage them to move on."Boss Security Screens manufactures custom stainless-steel security screen doors and security screen windows engineered to protect vulnerable entry points while allowing ventilation and preserving curb appeal. The company serves homeowners throughout Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura County, and surrounding communities.Homeowners interested in learning more about residential security options or scheduling a complimentary consultation can visit www.BossSecurityScreens.com or call (702) 637-0255.

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