Governor Newsom signs legislation 7.13.2026

News What you need to know: Governor Newsom signed SB 172, which permanently funds California’s nation-leading Farm to School Program, ensuring schools can continue serving students healthy meals made with California-grown ingredients. Championed by First Partner...

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