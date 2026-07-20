Urbandale Chiropractic Clinic Launches $25 New-Patient Special for July

Dr. Von Steck at Levels Family chiropractic

Levels Family Chiropractic in Urbandale offers $25 New Patient Special for Back Pain, Sciatica, Neck Pain, and Headache Relief

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Levels Family Chiropractic , a family-focused chiropractic clinic located at 11895 Hickman Rd, Suite 600 in Urbandale, is giving Des Moines-area residents an affordable way to finally get answers about their pain. For the month of July, the clinic is offering a $25 New-Patient Special that includes a one-on-one consultation, a neurological examination, full-spine digital X-rays (when clinically warranted), and a complete review of X-ray findings with Dr. Von Steck.The offer is designed for the many central Iowa residents who have been putting off care for chronic back pain, sciatica, neck pain, tension headaches and migraines, poor posture, or a suspected spinal condition like scoliosis, but haven't wanted to commit to a full-priced first visit before understanding what's actually going on."So many people wait months, sometimes years, before they ever get a real answer for why their back or neck hurts," said Dr. Von Steck, founder of Levels Family Chiropractic. "This July special removes that barrier. For $25, you get a genuine, in-depth look at your spine and nervous system, a real diagnostic starting point, not just a quick chat, so you can make an informed decision about your care."What's Included in the $25 New-Patient Visit• One-on-one consultation with Dr. Von Steck to discuss health history, symptoms and goals• Comprehensive neurological examination• Full-spine digital X-rays, when clinically indicated• Detailed review of X-ray findings in plain language• A clear picture of next steps, with no obligation to continue careBuilt for the Whole Family, Not Just One ConditionLevels Family Chiropractic sees patients of all ages, from infants to seniors, and the July special is open to any Des Moines-area resident considering chiropractic care for the first time, including those researching options for:• Chronic back pain and sciatica relief• Neck pain and whiplash from auto injuries• Headache and migraine management• Postural analysis and correction• Scoliosis screening and care• Sports injury recovery and performance Prenatal chiropractic care and the Webster Technique• Pediatric chiropractic care, including colic and ear infections• Seasonal allergy relief through chiropractic and alternative medicine approachesEvery new patient's care plan is built around their own history, lifestyle, and goals, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, and most major insurance plans are accepted for patients who proceed with ongoing care.Levels Family Chiropractic welcomes residents from across the Des Moines metro, including Urbandale, Clive, Johnston, Waukee, and West Des Moines, and is a member of the Urbandale Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Des Moines Partnership.How to Book the July $25 New-Patient SpecialSpace for the $25 New-Patient Special is limited and available only throughout July. Patients can schedule online at levelsfamilychiropractic.com or call the office directly at (515) 461-9738.About Levels Family ChiropracticLevels Family Chiropractic is an evidence-informed chiropractic clinic in Urbandale, Iowa, led by Dr. Von Steck, a Webster-Certified chiropractor through the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association (ICPA) with more than six years of clinical experience. The clinic provides personalized care for patients of all ages, including general chiropractic care for back pain, neck pain and headaches; prenatal and pediatric chiropractic care; sports injury recovery; postural correction; and near-infrared light therapy. Levels Family Chiropractic is committed to identifying the root cause of each patient's discomfort and building a long-term path to better health for the whole family and the greater Des Moines community.

Our Chiropractic Approach at Levels Family Chiropractic

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