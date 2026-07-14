VERZA TV Announces Exclusive Partnership with World Renowned French AI Content Studio, AI Fascinated

World Renowned AI Creator Simon Biasotto to Bring Existing Content and Develop New Original Series IP Exclusively for VERZA TV

Simon is one of the premier AI creators in the world, and AI fascinated’s retro-future style is one of the premier AI generated IPs in the world” — Alan Mruvka

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the next-generation streaming platform for premium microdramas, creator content, films, and original programming, today announced an exclusive partnership with world renowned French AI designer Simon Biasotto’s rapidly growing media brand AI Fascinated Under the agreement, AI Fascinated's unique, one of a kind retro-future AI content will be distributed on VERZA TV. The two companies will also collaborate to develop and produce original retro-future programming for the platform.The partnership represents another milestone in VERZA TV's expansion beyond premium scripted entertainment into creator-led programming, AI innovation, and original series designed for today's mobile-first audiences."Simon is one of the premier AI creators in the world, and AI fascinated’s retro-future style is one of the premier AI generated IPs in the world, there is nothing in the world like his unique retro-future content. It’s an amazing thing to see. We're excited to partner with him to bring both his existing content and co-produce entirely new original programming exclusively to VERZA TV," said Alan Mruvka , Founder and CEO of VERZA TV and Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television. "AI is reshaping nearly every industry, and audiences are looking for trusted creators who can make these rapid developments understandable and engaging,"World renowned French AI designer Simon Biasotto and his AI Fascinated brand has built a loyal and rapidly growing audience by utilising breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, AI tools, industry trends, and practical applications that are changing how people work and create.As part of the partnership, VERZA TV and AI Fascinated will co-produce exclusive original series focused on bridging the retro-future style so unique to Biasotto’s work with popular microdrama tropes. The companies will also explore additional long-form programming and special projects."This partnership allows us to take AI Fascinated to the next level," said Simon Biasotto, Founder of AI Fascinated. "VERZA TV's vision for creator-driven entertainment aligns perfectly with where AI content is heading. Together we'll create programming that not only informs audiences about AI, but also entertains and inspires them."The announcement further reinforces VERZA TV's strategy of becoming a creator-first streaming ecosystem where independent creators, educators, filmmakers, and digital personalities from around the world can build premium content businesses through distribution, monetization, and original production partnerships.The first AI Fascinated programming is expected to debut on VERZA TV later this year, with additional original series to be announced in the coming months.About VERZA TVFounded by E! Entertainment Television Co-Founder Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV is a next-generation, mobile-first vertical streaming platform redefining how audiences discover and engage with premium short-form content. Launched with an unprecedented 80+ titles, VERZA TV is built for the way content is consumed today, delivering high-quality vertical microdramas and original programming designed specifically for mobile viewing. Positioned as the digital theatre for the next generation, VERZA TV combines premium storytelling with modern mobile technology, creating a platform where cinematic storytelling meets the convenience and accessibility of mobile streaming. In a first for the industry, VERZA TV is expanding beyond a traditional streaming platform into a creator-driven ecosystem, enabling content creators, microdrama creators, and podcasters to upload and monetize their content through a revenue-sharing model in a YouTube-like format where every creator can own their own pay-per-view channel on the VERZA TV platform. This evolution positions VERZA TV at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy, combining the accessibility of user-generated platforms with the premium standards of traditional studios. In another first for the industry, VERZA TV is now adding long-form feature films to its platform. Only on VERZA TV, viewers can now turn their phones horizontally to watch feature films made in the traditional landscape format, allowing independent filmmakers to also stream films on the platform, in the same pay-per-view model. verzatv.com verzatv.io filmologylabs.comAbout AI FascinatedAI Fascinated, founded by Simon Biasotto, is a digital media brand dedicated to a unique retro-future style with over 250,000 followers cross-platform. Through insightful videos and creator-driven storytelling, AI Fascinated helps audiences connect with the rapidly evolving AI landscape.Media ContactAllison ReichelVERZA TVallison@verzatv.com

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