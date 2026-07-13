Foreign Affairs Council: Reaction to EU Settlement Trade Discussions

Today, EU foreign ministers met to discuss banning trade with illegal Israeli settlements. This follows the European Commission listing options to restrict the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements. In response, Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam Humanitarian Spokesperson, said:

“The legal obligation is clear, and EU countries know this. This support must now be translated into an actual ban of trade including of goods and services with illegal Israeli settlements. Any delay not only comes at a human cost but also continues to be a blatant violation of international law.

“Unless these measures stop trade, investments and services with illegal settlements, they risk being another round of political debate. Anything short of a ban is a weak measure open to exploitation.

“We cannot risk another year of debate and can-kicking while trade with illegal settlements and fast-tracked annexation continue.

“The decision should be taken by qualified majority. If every EU country has a veto, the EU risks yet another deadlock.

“The ceasefire in Gaza exists in name only. Meanwhile, Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise continues to expand, and humanitarian organisations are still being prevented from operating.”