Metro New York Buyers Push Back into the Market as June Sales and Prices Climb

Closed sales rose across every property type, and the median sale price hit $725,000, even as tight inventory kept affordability under pressure.

Closed sales rose across every property type, and the median sale price hit $725,000, even as tight inventory kept affordability under pressure.

What we’re seeing is a market where buyers’ appetite simply refuses to cool.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Metro Area closed out June with broad gains, as buyers stayed active despite persistently lean supply. Closed sales across all property types rose 3.9% year-over-year to 4,258, led by single-family homes at 3,195 sales, up 4.0%. Condos rose 1.2% to 523, and co-ops climbed 5.7% to 540.Pending sales, which reflect contracts in progress, increased 16.7% to 5,407, signaling sustained momentum into the summer. New listings rose 7.5% to 7,168, giving buyers more options after a limited winter inventory.Prices held their upward trajectory. The all-property median sale price reached $725,000, a 3.6% increase over June 2025. Single-family homes hit an $800,000 median, while condos rose 6.8% to $550,000, and co-ops edged up to $300,000.Buyer activity increased significantly in June, while market conditions remained constrained.This season was defined by demand exceeding supply, as reflected in rising prices and lean inventory.“What we’re seeing is a market where buyers’ appetite simply refuses to cool,” said Richard Haggerty, Chief Executive Officer of OneKeyMLS. “Inventory is up modestly, which is encouraging, but it’s being absorbed almost as fast as it hits the market. That imbalance keeps prices firm and affordability a real challenge.”The local picture was reflected in national conditions. The National Association of REALTORSreported U.S. existing-home sales rose 3.2% both month-over-month and year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.17 million units — the highest level since December 2025. Nationally, 1.55 million homes were available heading into June, a 4.5-month supply, while the median existing home price climbed to an all-time high of $429,300.Affordability remains a key concern, as the all-property affordability index stayed at 65 year-over-year, while single-family affordability declined to 57 as prices continued to outpace income growth. Inventory across all property types was 4.1 months, below the level typically associated with a balanced market.OneKeyMLS is one of the largest multiple listing services in the nation, serving more than 45,000 real estate professionals across Bronx, Dutchess, Manhattan (New York County), Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester counties.For the complete June Housing Market Insights, visit corporate.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

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