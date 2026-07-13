NORWICH, NY - The U.S. Department of Labor has entered into a settlement agreement with auto service provider Monro Inc. requiring it to pay $174,000 in penalties to resolve seven safety violations found at its Norwich facility in July 2025.

July 13, 2026

New York-based automotive service provider agrees to pay $174K to settle safety violations, protect workers after federal investigation

NORWICH, NY - The U.S. Department of Labor has entered into a settlement agreement with auto service provider Monro Inc. requiring it to pay $174,000 in penalties to resolve seven safety violations found at its Norwich facility in July 2025.

The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Monro Inc. after inspectors identified multiple safety hazards. Workers were exposed to slip, trip, and fall hazards from engine oil and transmission fluid spilled on a storage room floor, and from the accumulation of commercial trash, including tires, in an exterior storage area.

Investigators also found oily rags were allowed to pile up instead of being stored in a covered metal container, employees performing battery maintenance lacked a suitable nearby eyewash station, and damaged outlets and electrical conduits created electrical hazards.

OSHA also cited Monro with one repeat violation for exposing employees to a crushing hazard after finding a four-post rotary lift with a broken safety latch cable that had been held in place with a pair of vice grips.

Monro Inc. contested the citations and penalties before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission and agreed to abate all safety violations. The company also agreed to set up a free, anonymous hotline for employees across its 1,100 locations to report safety and health concerns directly to corporate safety personnel.

Learn more about OSHA, including automotive lift safety and how to prevent slips, trips and falls. In addition, employers can contact the agency for free compliance assistance and resources.

OSHRC Docket No. 26-0334

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Media Contacts:

Juan J. Rodríguez, 972-850-4709, rodriguez.juan@dol.gov

Eric R. Lucero, 678-237-0630, lucero.eric.r@dol.gov

Erika B. Ruthman, 678-237-0631, ruthman.erika.b@dol.gov

Release Number: 26-1004-NEW