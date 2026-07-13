US 101 Hoh River Bridge south of Forks reduced to one lane

FORKS – Travelers looking to take a trip on the Olympic Peninsula using the US 101 loop are advised to plan ahead.

As early as Tuesday, July 14, the US 101 Hoh River Bridge will reduce to one lane of alternating traffic, controlled by a temporary signal. The speed limit across the bridge will also reduce to 25 mph.

During a recent inspection, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge engineers found cracks in support beams and the steel members under the bridge. The speed and lane reduction are designed to lighten the load on the 95-year-old structure.

The bridge will require both near- and long-term extensive repairs before all lanes can reopen. Travelers can expect one way travel across the bridge to remain in place for several months.

WSDOT is initiating an emergency contract to make repairs to support beams and steel members under the bridge deck. WSDOT will share the exact dates for this work once an emergency contractor is selected and a schedule is in place.

About the bridge

Located at milepost 176.5 on US 101, the 494.5-foot-long bridge spans the Hoh River. The bridge carries an average of 1,165 vehicles across it each day. Oversized loads have been restricted on the bridge since 2010. This bridge was built in 1931. It is one of 342 bridges in WSDOT’s current inventory that is over 80 years old.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they're there for everyone’s safety.

Be kind – workers are out there helping to keep everyone safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing traffic and to fellow travelers.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible.

Traveler resources

Travelers are encouraged to visit the WSDOT online open house for details on projects happening around the Olympic Peninsula. Sign up for email updates about work on state highways in Jefferson and Clallam counties. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.