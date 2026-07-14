DQ Restaurants in Texas Invite Fans to Share Their 'This is my Blizzard' Story

DQ restaurants in Texas are celebrating the traditions, sweet moments and one-of-a-kind memories Texans have shared over the years with the launch of the “This Is My Blizzard” summer campaign.

This is My Blizzard - What's Your Story?

With the ‘This Is My Blizzard’ campaign, we want to hear directly from our fans and share the fun, heartfelt and uniquely Texas stories that make the Blizzard Treat so special.” — Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council

BEDFORD, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DQ restaurants in Texas are celebrating the traditions, sweet moments and one-of-a-kind memories Texans have shared over the years with the launch of the “This Is My Blizzard” summer campaign.From post-game celebrations and birthday traditions to after-school treats, first dates, family road trips and summer stops on the way home, DQ restaurants in Texas have been part of generations of memories across the Lone Star State. Texans are invited to share their favorite Blizzard Treat memory for a chance to be spotlighted in the official “This Is My Blizzard” summer campaign.“DQ restaurants in Texas have always been gathering places where Texans celebrate milestones, continue family traditions, and make everyday moments a little sweeter,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “With the ‘This Is My Blizzard’ campaign, we want to hear directly from our fans and share the fun, heartfelt and uniquely Texas stories that make the Blizzard Treat so special.”Fans are encouraged to submit their Blizzard Treat stories that may include family moments, celebrations, generational stories, quirky traditions, favorite flavor combinations or other meaningful moments connected to DQ restaurants in Texas.Stories may be submitted by August 31, 2026 at DQTexas.com/ myblizzard As Texans reflect on their favorite Blizzard Treat memories, DQ restaurants in Texas are also celebrating the season with the Summer Blizzard Collection, featuring the new Strawberry Angel Food Cake BlizzardTreat, the S’mores BlizzardTreat and the Cotton Candy BlizzardTreat.For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, X or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.

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