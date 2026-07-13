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Notice of Proposed Tax Increase for Hildale and Toquerville

WASHINGTON COUNTY NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE

The following taxing entities are proposing to increase property tax revenue within WASHINGTON COUNTY. Data is based on the taxing entity’s average value shown in the PDF link below. The same value is used for both residential and commercial property. Concerned citizens are invited to attend the public hearings listed.

Hildale City Public Hearing
Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM (Mountain Time)
Location:
320 E Newel Ave
Hildale, UT 84784
(Google Maps)
435-874-2323

Toquerville City Public Hearing
Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Time: 6:00 PM (Mountain Time)
Location:
212 N Toquer Blvd
Toquerville, UT 84784
(Google Maps)
435-635-1094

For more details and questions, please refer the following PDF file:

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Notice of Proposed Tax Increase for Hildale and Toquerville

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