Revnation

RevNation urges lawmakers to protect consumer choice, independent repair access, cybersecurity, small businesses, and the future of automotive culture.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevNation Calls for Balanced Automotive Right-to-Repair Framework

RevNation urges lawmakers to protect consumer choice, independent repair access, cybersecurity, small businesses, and the future of automotive culture.

RevNation ReVitUp Inc., an automotive lifestyle and performance company, is calling on policymakers to adopt a practical and enforceable automotive right-to-repair framework as modern vehicles increasingly rely on telematics, software controls, and manufacturer-managed diagnostic systems.

RevNation believes vehicle owners should have the right to choose their repair provider and authorize who can access their maintenance and diagnostic data. As vehicles become more connected and software-driven, the company says independent repair access must evolve with the technology while still protecting cybersecurity, privacy, and vehicle safety.

“The future of car culture, motorsports, and independent automotive service depends on lawful, secure, and fair access to the tools and data needed to keep modern vehicles running,” said Lamont Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of RevNation ReVitUp Inc. “A closed ecosystem may benefit incumbents in the short term, but it harms owners, small businesses, competition, and innovation across the broader automotive community.”

“This issue comes down to fairness,” said Dana Simmons, President of RevNation ReVitUp Inc. “When owners are blocked from choosing who repairs or services their vehicle, it hurts the culture, it hurts small businesses, and it limits the people who actually keep the automotive community moving. Independent shops, builders, and enthusiasts deserve a fair opportunity to compete and innovate.”

RevNation supports legislation that ensures fair access to repair information, diagnostic tools, software functions, and telematics data while establishing strong safeguards against misuse. The company emphasizes that the goal is not unrestricted access, but a transparent system that separates legitimate repair, maintenance, diagnostics, and authorized performance work from unauthorized activity.

RevNation recommends five guiding principles:

Owner Authorization: Vehicle repair and maintenance data should be accessible only with clear owner permission and revocable consent controls.

Fair Access: Independent shops, collision facilities, tuners, fleet operators, and aftermarket manufacturers should be able to obtain the tools, software functions, and service information needed to perform lawful maintenance and repairs on fair terms.

Cybersecurity by Design: Access frameworks should require authentication, role-based permissions, tamper logging, and defined security standards.

Competition and Innovation: Policy should prevent the use of software locks, telematics gatekeeping, or restrictive contract terms to eliminate legitimate aftermarket competition and consumer choice.

National Consistency: A binding national standard is preferable to fragmented voluntary commitments that lack consistent enforcement.

RevNation believes a balanced right-to-repair framework can protect consumers, support independent businesses, preserve affordability, and ensure the automotive enthusiast community can continue to diagnose, maintain, modify, and improve modern vehicles responsibly.

About RevNation

RevNation ReVitUp Inc. is a Delaware-based automotive lifestyle and performance company focused on fuels, lubricants, automotive products, enthusiast-centered experiences, and digital community engagement. The company advocates for policies that strengthen consumer choice, independent service, responsible performance innovation, and the long-term health of the automotive enthusiast ecosystem.

Media Contact:

RevNation ReVitUp Inc.

200 Continental Dr., Suite 401

Newark, DE 19713

info@revnation.net

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