American Medical Association Awards Prevencio Fourth Proprietary CPT® Billing Code for AI-Powered HART PAD Blood Test

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Proprietary CPT billing code further strengthens commercialization and reimbursement foundation for Prevencio's scalable HART® AI-driven diagnostics platform.

Prevencio is building the Exact Sciences (known for Cologuard®) of AI-powered proteomic diagnostics. Our HART platform can create innovative diagnostic tests across multiple diseases.” — Rhonda Rhyne, CEO & Chief Translational Officer

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevencio, Inc., a leader in AI-powered multiprotein blood diagnostics, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has granted a new Proprietary Laboratory Analyses (PLA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) billing code for the Company's HART PAD blood test for peripheral artery disease (PAD).

The award of a dedicated PLA code represents Prevencio's fourth AMA-issued proprietary CPT billing code, further strengthening the Company's reimbursement infrastructure and commercial leadership in AI-driven blood diagnostics.

The HART PAD blood test is an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, multiprotein blood test designed to aid in the detection of obstructive peripheral artery disease, a common yet frequently underdiagnosed manifestation of systemic atherosclerosis. Earlier identification may enable more timely medical management and reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, limb ischemia, amputation, and cardiovascular death.

"Receiving our fourth AMA CPT PLA billing code represents another important milestone in Prevencio’s evolution from an innovative diagnostics developer to a rapidly growing commercial precision diagnostics company," said Missy Martin-Kemp, Chief Commercial Officer of Prevencio. "The HART platform now spans multiple cardiovascular diseases with proprietary billing codes, growing commercial adoption, expanding clinical evidence, and increasing payer acceptance. Proprietary billing codes further advance our strategy of making HART blood diagnostics broadly accessible to physicians and patients."

"Peripheral artery disease remains substantially underdiagnosed despite affecting millions of individuals and significantly increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, amputation, and cardiovascular death," said James L. Januzzi, MD, Chief Scientific Officer of the Baim Institute for Clinical Research and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. "An accurate, AI-powered blood test such as HART PAD has the potential to help clinicians identify disease earlier, improve risk stratification, and guide more appropriate diagnostic evaluation and preventive treatment."

Rhonda Rhyne, CEO and Chief Translational Officer of Prevencio, added, “Prevencio is building the Exact Sciences (known for Cologuard®) of AI-powered proteomic diagnostics. We are transforming healthcare through accessible, clinically validated blood tests powered by AI. Our first commercial franchise in cardiovascular disease demonstrates our HART platform’s ability to deliver strong clinical performance, reimbursement and clinical adoption. Because our HART platform is not limited to a single disease, it provides a foundation for developing a pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests across multiple disease areas and therapeutic indications, creating substantial long-term strategic value.”

Corporate Highlights

• Four proprietary AMA CPT PLA codes support Prevencio's expanding HART portfolio.

• FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for HART CADhs.

• Commercial-stage HART CADhs and HART CVE with Medicare, Medicare Advantage and select commercial reimbursement.

• Growing commercial adoption through expanding laboratory and health system partnerships.

• Proprietary, scalable HART AI-driven diagnostics platform.

• More than 35 peer-reviewed publications and scientific presentations supporting the HART platform.

• Growing global intellectual property portfolio protecting AI algorithms and multiprotein diagnostics.

• Positioning to become a leading precision diagnostics company with significant long-term strategic value.

About Prevencio, Inc.

Prevencio is transforming medicine through AI-powered blood diagnostics that enable earlier, more accurate, and more accessible detection and risk assessment. The Company's HART platform is disease-agnostic and our first commercial franchise in cardiometabolic medicine includes HART CADhs, HART CVE, HART PAD, HART KD, HART AS, and HART AKI. Prevencio is committed to improving patient outcomes while reducing unnecessary procedures and healthcare costs through precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.prevenciomed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization, reimbursement, launch timing, market opportunity, and future business performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Prevencio undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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