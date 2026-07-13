California Supreme Court declines to hear Sonoma County Sheriff appeal in whistleblower case

This week, the state's highest court chose not to review an appeal from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and a deputy labor group. The decision leaves in place a March appeals court ruling that gives IOLERO, Sonoma County's Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, the ability to investigate whistleblower complaints.

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