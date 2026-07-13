Judge blocks Trump anti-DEI conditions on California, Oregon grants

A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Trump administration from imposing “anti-DEI” conditions on grants sought by 11 cities and counties in California and Oregon from the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Interior, and FEMA. California-based U.S. District Judge William Orrick granted the municipalities a preliminary injunction.

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