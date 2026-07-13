Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Decision Allowing Weaponization Of Independent Federal Agencies

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after today’s Supreme Court decision in Trump v. Slaughter that allows the President to fire members of independent agencies without cause:

“The Supreme Court just overturned well-established precedent to greenlight Donald Trump’s threats to independent federal agencies.

“Now, this President can fire whomever he perceives as his enemy at these agencies without so much as citing cause.

“This ruling is an affront to good governance and the point of ‘independent’ federal agencies in the first place.”

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