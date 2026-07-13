Durbin Statement On The Supreme Court Decision In Trump V. Cook Denying The President’s Efforts To Fire Federal Governor Lisa Cook

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Cook, in which the Supreme Court ruled that Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, can remain in her position while her challenge to President Trump’s efforts to fire her moves forward:

“President Trump’s politically motivated criminal investigation of Lisa Cook, without cause, is all about his abuse of power and intimidation tactics. Due to his failed economic policies, the President continues to attack the integrity and independence of the Federal Reserve.

“While today’s ruling is a temporary win, we know the President will not concede and only ramp up his attacks.”

In January, Durbin and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pressed then-Attorney General Pam Bondi and then-Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte to provide the Senate Judiciary and Banking Committees copies of all materials related to the Department’s broader efforts to influence and intimidate members of the Federal Reserve, including its criminal investigation of Governor Lisa Cook.

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