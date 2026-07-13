Durbin Statement On Supreme Court Ruling In Watson V. Republican National Committee

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of a Mississippi law that permits counting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and arriving within five business days in Watson v. Republican National Committee:

“There is nothing more fundamental in a democracy than the right to vote, whether that be in person at the polls or with a mail-in ballot.

“While today’s Supreme Court ruling was a victory, voting rights are still under attack. To preserve the right to vote for every eligible American, Congress must take action to protect this precious right, including passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore and strengthen the protections of the Voting Rights Act.”

Durbin has led the introduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would update and restore critical safeguards of the original Voting Rights Act.

-30-