Promise to Pay Attorney Fees Includes Paralegal Expenses

Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal held Friday that a contract provision providing that the prevailing party in any litigation under the agreement is authorized to recover attorney fees covers any expenses attributable to paralegal services, highlighting that a contrary reading would incentivize higher billings and operate in contradiction to the term’s demand that the payout be “reasonable.”

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