With Threats Rising, [U.S.] Supreme Court Asks Congress to Increase Security Funds

The Supreme Court is asking for millions of dollars from Congress to draft plans for a new facility to screen visitors outside the court’s home on Capitol Hill, as security threats against the justices mount. Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan are scheduled to make a rare appearance at the Capitol to testify about the court’s more than $200 million request.

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