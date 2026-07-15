The Grey Muzzle Organization Awards Over $1.18 Million in Grants to Support Senior Dogs Nationwide

Bubbles is a senior dog that will benefit from the 2026-27 Grey Muzzle Grants. Her transformation is made possible by the generosity of donors like you!

59 recipients in 29 states will utilize funding to advance compassionate care and illuminate brighter futures for senior dogs.

These grants empower shelters, rescue groups, and nonprofits to provide life-changing support while advancing best practices in senior dog welfare across the country.” — Emily Grossheider

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Grey Muzzle Organization is proud to announce its 2026 grant awards, distributing $1,186,142 in funding to 59 grantees selected from more than 270 applicants across 29 states.This year’s grant cycle focuses on programs that deliver measurable, positive outcomes for at-risk senior dogs . Grants support critical work including medical care, pain management, dental treatments, surrender prevention, length-of-stay reduction, and adoption readiness — all aimed at ensuring senior dogs receive the compassionate care they need to thrive in their golden years.“Every senior dog deserves a second chance and the dignity of compassionate care,” said Emily Grossheider, Executive Director of The Grey Muzzle Organization. “These grants empower shelters, rescue groups, and nonprofits to provide life-changing support while advancing best practices in senior dog welfare across the country.”This year’s grant cycle strategy was developed in direct response to the growing nationwide need to support senior dogs, as shelters face an impending crisis with increasing numbers of older dogs entering care and experiencing significantly longer lengths of stay. Grey Muzzle is committed to equipping shelters and rescue groups with proven best practices, enabling them to model and scale effective programs that provide targeted medical care, reduce surrenders, and improve adoption outcomes for these deserving dogs.Bubbles is one of the many senior dogs whose life was transformed thanks to a Grey Muzzle grant. Rescued from a hoarding situation involving more than 60 Shih Tzus, she had endured years without basic grooming or veterinary care, leaving her matted, suffering from painful infections, and in need of extensive medical treatment. With support from a Grey Muzzle grant, The Footbridge Foundation provided Bubbles with a medically necessary groom, treatment for her infections, dental care, and surgery—giving her the fresh start every senior dog deserves. Now, Bubbles is awaiting adoption and preparing for the next chapter of her life filled with comfort, dignity, and the love she has always deserved.Your support directly funds these life-saving grants. Donations of any size help provide essential veterinary care, comfort, and second chances to senior dogs in need. To donate or learn more about supporting Grey Muzzle grants, visit www.greymuzzle.org/donate Media Contact:Emily Grossheider, Executive Director, The Grey Muzzle Organizationemily@greymuzzle.org(919) 529-0309About The Grey Muzzle Organization:The Grey Muzzle Organization is a national 501(c)(3) that saves and improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue groups, and sanctuaries across the country. Since 2008, Grey Muzzle has provided $8.48 M in grants and envisions a time where every senior dog finds safety, love, and a soft landing. In July 2026, the organization awarded $1.18 M to 59 shelters and rescues. Visit www.greymuzzle.org to learn more or support the mission.

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