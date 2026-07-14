New Book Challenges the Origins of Christianity’s Most Enduring Doctrines

A Riveting Revelation of Athena's World-Wide Influence

How an Ancient Creedal Spell Transformed the Supreme God of Love, Light, Truth, and Grace into an Endless Torturer of His Own Creations

I trust that this book will encourage readers to discard the false, search the Scriptures anew, and rediscover the truly good news of the love and grace of God.” — Robert Bowie Johnson, Jr.

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solving Light Books announces the release of Enchantress Athena: Her Ancient Spell on Modern Christendom, a provocative new book by author Robert Bowie Johnson, Jr., that presents a sweeping challenge to the historical foundations of orthodox Christian doctrine. Johnson contends that a theological system rooted in Greek philosophy⏤ultimately codified in the Athanasian Creed⏤concealed the evangel of God’s grace proclaimed by the Apostle Paul.Integral to the book is Paul’s warning of this apostasy:“Now the spirit is saying expressly that in subsequent eras some will be withdrawing from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and the teachings of demons.” (I Timothy 4:1)Drawing upon Scripture, ancient Greek temple and vase art, and church history, Enchantress Athena presents Athena as the exaltation of mankind’s “wisdom” above God’s revelation and as the demonic inspiration for the Athanasian Creed Johnson argues that Christendom’s dominant doctrines—God as a mysterious threesome of co-equal “persons,” self-will salvation, and eternal torment for most of humanity—originated not in Scripture but in the Athanasian Creed—a creed which functions as a form of religious enchantment, built upon three elements: a riddle, a taboo, and a threat.Those three elements, Johnson says, are dramatically reflected in the colossal Parthenon statue of Athena: the sphinx crowning her helmet, symbolizing the riddle; the Gorgon Medusa upon her breastplate, representing a mind-freezing taboo; and the coiled serpent beside her, embodying the threat.Together they form the ancient creedal spell that continues to dominate Christendom.Among the book’s major conclusions are the author’s arguments that:* Jesus described the Altar of Zeus in Pergamon as “the Throne of Satan,” identifying Zeus religion as Satan’s religion.* Ancient Greek artists portrayed Athena springing fully armed from the mind of Zeus, symbolizing the emergence of Satan’s operative wisdom and power. Athena guided the mind of Plato down a philosophical road that Plato himself extolled as a “path of enchantment.”* Plato’s “philosopher-kings” became Christendom’s theology kings.* The Council of Nikea in A.D. 325 allied Platonic philosophy with scripture through the influence of Emperor Constantine and Athanasius.* Greek myths of eternal torment entered Roman Catholic theology, displacing the scriptural message of God’s universal reconciliation.* Augustine, Aquinas, and Dante reinforced unscriptural teaching, shaping creedal Christendom for centuries.* The King James Version mistranslated four distinct scriptural words as “hell,” reinforcing doctrines of eternal torment absent from the original Scriptures.* Athena’s philosophical legacy extended beyond theology to influence the secular worldviews of Darwin, Marx, Renan, and Freud.Johnson concludes with a call to return to the authority of Scripture:"Scripture presents God's truth in coherent, intelligible words. If God's revelation is clear, then our highest authority must remain His Word—not philosophical traditions or spellbinding creedal abstractions that cannot be plainly expressed. I trust that this book will encourage readers to discard the false, search the Scriptures anew, and rediscover the truly good news of the love and grace of God."Richly illustrated in full-color, with over 60 images of Athena from around the world, Enchantress Athena: Her Ancient Spell on Modern Christendom offers readers a bold and controversial reassessment of the development of Christian doctrine from the apostolic age to the present.About the AuthorRobert Bowie Johnson Jr., author of The Parthenon Code: Mankind’s History in Marble, translated into French and Greek; Genesis Characters and Events in Ancient Greek Art; and A Truer God: The Supreme Spirit of Light and Love in the Hebrew and Greek Scriptures, is an airborne ranger graduate of West Point. Johnson notes the historical irony that his Alma Mater’s symbolic guardian is Athena, the central figure of his latest work.Book InformationTitle: Enchantress Athena: Her Ancient Spell on Modern ChristendomAuthor: Robert Bowie Johnson, Jr.Publisher: Solving Light BooksWebsite: https://www.solvinglight.com

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