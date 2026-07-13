President Trump Honors the Life and Legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham

President Donald J. Trump reflected on the life and legacy of Senator Lindsey Graham following his sudden passing this weekend. Speaking in several interviews, President Trump spoke of his close friendship with the longtime Senator from South Carolina and heralded Senator Graham’s sharp political instincts, his courage in important moments, and his deep commitment to the country. President Trump described the loss as deeply personal: “He’s a tough one to lose. He was great — he was unique in every way… I just can’t believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It’s very tough, actually. He was such an advocate.”

“He’s a tough one to lose. He was great — he was unique in every way… I just can’t believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It’s very tough, actually. He was such an advocate.” President Trump reflected on his final conversation with Senator Graham: “It’s devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night… What a terrible loss it is. He was a great politician. He was a natural. There are very few of them. He was a natural politician. He got along with everybody.”

“It’s devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night… What a terrible loss it is. He was a great politician. He was a natural. There are very few of them. He was a natural politician. He got along with everybody.” President Trump singled out Senator Graham’s passionate defense of Brett Kavanaugh as a standout Senate moment: “I think his finest moment was his defense of Brett Kavanaugh, who’s terrific guy and was treated very, very unfairly by the Democrats… I think it was a top ten, maybe a top five, moment in the history of the Senate. It was an incredible display, and he did it from the heart. He felt strongly about Brett, and he did it from the heart — and it turned that whole thing around.”

“I think his finest moment was his defense of Brett Kavanaugh, who’s terrific guy and was treated very, very unfairly by the Democrats… I think it was a top ten, maybe a top five, moment in the history of the Senate. It was an incredible display, and he did it from the heart. He felt strongly about Brett, and he did it from the heart — and it turned that whole thing around.” President Trump praised Senator Graham’s political skill and ability to build relationships: “He got along with everybody and yet, he was a tough cookie in a lot of ways. Honestly, he was a great politician. People don’t realize what a good politician he was… This man was a great politician. He really got it.”

“He got along with everybody and yet, he was a tough cookie in a lot of ways. Honestly, he was a great politician. People don’t realize what a good politician he was… This man was a great politician. He really got it.” President Trump reflected on Senator Graham’s broader legacy: “We lost a great man. He was a great man. He was a great politician, and he was a kind man… The real loser was the United States of America. We lost a great person, a kind person, a very smart person… Everything for him was about work. It was about loving the country.”

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