President Trump’s Relentless Strategy Is Dismantling Fentanyl Networks and Saving Lives

This week, the Trump Administration convenes the inaugural Fentanyl Free America Summit, bringing together partners from across the country to lock in and accelerate the historic progress achieved against the deadliest drug threat in history.

Thanks to the Trump Administration’s relentless, multi-front campaign — securing the border, targeting transnational gangs, and applying maximum pressure on foreign suppliers and narcoterrorists — fentanyl deaths have collapsed and continue falling sharply.

Under President Trump, the fentanyl death toll has plunged:

Synthetic opioid (fentanyl) deaths dropped 22% in a single year — from 48,913 in 2024 to 38,084 in 2025.

Total drug overdose deaths fell 14% — from 81,313 in 2024 to 69,973 in 2025.

America recorded its lowest overall death rate ever in 2025, driven in large part by these sharp declines in drug fatalities.

President Trump designated major cartels — including Tren de Aragua, MS-13, and Sinaloa — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, unlocking powerful sanctions, asset seizures, and enhanced prosecutorial tools to crush their operations.

President Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, permanently classifying fentanyl analogs as Schedule I drugs and closing the chemical loopholes traffickers had exploited for years.

President Trump designated illicit fentanyl and its core precursors as Weapons of Mass Destruction, enabling harsher penalties, expanded seizure authorities, and treating this poison with the full force of national security tools.

President Trump is applying maximum pressure on foreign suppliers and enablers:

President Trump imposed targeted fentanyl tariffs on China — later expanded to Canada and Mexico — forcing Beijing to tighten controls on 13 key precursor chemicals.

President Trump closed the de minimis loophole, ending the flow of millions of uninspected packages that traffickers used to smuggle fentanyl precursors and finished product into the country.

President Trump is disrupting the supply of fentanyl at its source:

U.S. military forces have conducted strikes on dozens of narcotrafficking vessels in the Pacific and Caribbean, severely degrading maritime supply routes.

Nationwide fentanyl seizures fell 45% in FY2025 as upstream disruption starved the flow reaching U.S. borders.

DEA testing confirms President Trump’s sustained pressure is forcing traffickers to dilute product; only 29% of seized fentanyl pills now contain a potentially lethal dose — down from 76% just two years ago.

President Trump’s ironclad commitment to border security and relentless pressure on every node of the supply chain is delivering these lifesaving results — and America is finally winning the fight against fentanyl.