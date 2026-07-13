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Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith Announce Health Subcommittee Markup of Three Bills to Combat Illicit Drug Threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Health, announced a subcommittee markup of three bills combatting the threat of existing and emerging drug threats and safeguarding public health.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Health markup on legislation to safeguard communities from emerging and existing illicit drug threats.

DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

Items to be considered:

  • H.R. 7184, PRESS Act (Rep. McDowell)
  • H.R. 8005, Stop Pills That Kill Act (Rep. Evans)
  • H.R. 5880, Fight Illicit Pill Presses Act (Reps. Hageman and Stansbury)

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Claire Richey with the Committee staff at Claire.Richey@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Katie West at Katie.West@mail.house.gov.

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Chairmen Guthrie and Griffith Announce Health Subcommittee Markup of Three Bills to Combat Illicit Drug Threats

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