Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of July 13th, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding three Subcommittee markups and one Subcommittee hearing. Read more below.

SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy is holding a markup of six bills to support safe and reliable nuclear power.

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 TIME: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment is holding a markup of seven bills to address harmful regulations and support recycling.

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Tuesday, July 14, 2026 TIME: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a markup of three bills combatting existing and emerging drug threats and safeguarding public health.

DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Wednesday, July 15, 2026 TIME: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a hearing to discuss American leadership in biomedical innovation by streamlining FDA's drug development and clinical trial requirements.