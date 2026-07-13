Energy and Commerce Weekly Look Ahead: The Week of July 13th, 2026
WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce is holding three Subcommittee markups and one Subcommittee hearing. Read more below.
SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy is holding a markup of six bills to support safe and reliable nuclear power.
- DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
- TIME: 10:15 AM ET
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment is holding a markup of seven bills to address harmful regulations and support recycling.
- DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026
- TIME: 2:00 PM ET
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
SUBCOMMITTEE MARKUP: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a markup of three bills combatting existing and emerging drug threats and safeguarding public health.
- DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
- TIME: 10:00 AM ET
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health is holding a hearing to discuss American leadership in biomedical innovation by streamlining FDA's drug development and clinical trial requirements.
- DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
- TIME: 10:15 AM ET
- LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building
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