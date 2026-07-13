Chairmen Guthrie and Palmer Announce Environment Subcommittee Markup of Seven Bills to Address Harmful Regulations and Support Recycling

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, announced a subcommittee markup of seven bills.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Environment markup of seven bills.

DATE: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

Items to be considered:

H.R. 2140 , Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025 (Reps. Matsui and Langworthy)

, Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025 (Reps. Matsui and Langworthy) H.R. 3194 , Lifting Overburdensome Commerce Obstructions and Motives (LOCOMOTIVES) Act (Rep. Moolenaar)

, Lifting Overburdensome Commerce Obstructions and Motives (LOCOMOTIVES) Act (Rep. Moolenaar) H.R. 9317 , Buses Utilizing Safety and Environmental Standards (BUSES) Act (Reps. Langworthy and Gottheimer)

, Buses Utilizing Safety and Environmental Standards (BUSES) Act (Reps. Langworthy and Gottheimer) H.R. 9615 , Battery Recycling for America's Competitive Economy (BRACE) Act (Rep. Miller-Meeks)

, Battery Recycling for America's Competitive Economy (BRACE) Act (Rep. Miller-Meeks) H.R. 9616 , Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technology Assessment Imitative (EMRTAI) Act of 2026 (Reps. Pfluger and Landsman)

, Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technology Assessment Imitative (EMRTAI) Act of 2026 (Reps. Pfluger and Landsman) H.R. 9617 , Coordinating and Harnessing America's Recovery of Minerals (CHARM) Act (Reps. Palmer and Tonko)

, Coordinating and Harnessing America's Recovery of Minerals (CHARM) Act (Reps. Palmer and Tonko) H.R. 9618, Diesel Engine Flexibility (DEF) Act (Reps. Fedorchak and Davis (NC))

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Seth Ricketts with the Committee staff at Seth.Ricketts@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Ben Mullany at Ben.Mullany@mail.house.gov.