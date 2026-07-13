Professor Grace Lewis receives ADSA Foundation Early Career Award: Dairy Foods Division

UW-River Falls Assistant Professor Grace Lewis stands in her dairy lab connected to the Wuethrich Family/Grassland Dairy Center of Excellence at UWRF. Lewis was honored as the 2026 recipient of the American Dairy Science Association® (ADSA) Foundation Early Career Award: Dairy Foods Division June 23 during an awards ceremony at the ADSA Annual Meeting in Milwaukee. (UWRF photo)

The American Dairy Science Association® (ADSA) honored University of Wisconsin-River Falls Assistant Professor Grace Lewis as the 2026 recipient of the ADSA Foundation Early Career Award: Dairy Foods Division Tuesday during an awards ceremony at the ADSA Annual Meeting in Milwaukee.

The ADSA Foundation Early Career Award was created to recognize two young scholars (one from the Dairy Foods Division and one from the Production Division) for their potential in research and/or educational leadership in identifying critical issues affecting the future of the dairy industry. Nominees must be within the first 3 to 5 years of their position following graduate school/postdoctoral fellowship completion (i.e., assistant professor, industry professional). Domestic and international nominations are welcome. The winner delivers a symposium-style address at the ADSA annual meeting focused on critical issues affecting the future of the dairy industry.

Lewis is an assistant professor in the Animal and Food Science Department at UWRF and a Dairy Innovation Hub affiliate with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Her research centers on processing‑driven modification of dairy proteins and lipids to enhance functionality, nutrition and value‑added applications. Lewis has authored numerous peer‑reviewed publications and book chapters and serves as a section editor for the Journal of Dairy Science. She is a dedicated educator and mentor and has received multiple awards recognizing her innovation, teaching excellence and early‑career scientific contributions.

“I am beyond honored to receive the 2026 ADSA Foundation Early Career Award: Dairy Foods,” Lewis said. “The ADSA has provided invaluable support throughout my journey. For an early-career professional, this level of backing and recognition offers immense encouragement. I truly love this industry and what I do, and I remain deeply committed to driving a positive impact through academic instruction, mentorship and innovative research.

Written by UW-River Falls

Link to original story: https://www.uwrf.edu/newsroom/2026/06/professor-grace-lewis-receives-adsa-foundation-early-career-award-dairy-foods