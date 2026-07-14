INDIE PODCAST LANDS JULIA ROBERTS, JACKIE CHAN & MORE — PLUS TOM HANKS BILLBOARD

Tom Hanks' quote graces a billboard on Sunset Blvd to promote Jacob Reed and Me

Tribeca selection "Jacob Reed and Me" from Chef's Table EP Danny O'Malley and comedian Jacob Reed boasts surprise big name endorsements

Jacob Reed and Me is the best podcast since This American Life” — Tom Hanks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small podcast. Huge names. Jacob Reed and Me — an investigative comedy podcast about the coincidences that emerge when people share a name — already featured by The Guardian, featured twice by Apple Podcasts, and selected for the Tribeca Festival — just pulled off the kind of endorsement roster most shows never get.Tom Hanks. Morgan Freeman. Julia Roberts. Ryan Reynolds. Jackie Chan. Sam Rockwell. David Letterman. Kristen Stewart. All on board. All endorsing the same tiny indie show.There are more than 4.7 million podcasts out there fighting for your ears, and everyone's chasing the same celebrity name playbook to stand out. Jacob Reed and Me skipped the arms race and went straight for the big names themselves."Nobody cares about a podcast unless there's a big name involved," says host Jacob Reed. "So we found the biggest names we could, sent them our show, and asked what they thought."The campaign includes a video stacked with self-taped endorsements, wheat-pasted posters plastered across Los Angeles quoting the endorsers directly, and — the crown jewel — a billboard on Sunset Boulevard quoting Tom Hanks himself, calling the show "the best podcast since This American Life."The billboard went up on July 9th, on actor Tom Hanks' 70th birthday.This isn't the first time the show has pulled off a stunt with a big-name cast. At the 2025 Tribeca Festival, Jacob Reed and Me hosted "Same Name Fest," a red-carpet event with a Getty Images photographer, featuring guests named Jackie Chan, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jessica Alba.Jacob Reed and Me is an investigative comedy podcast where host Jacob Reed (Jimmy Kimmel Live) answers life's biggest questions... exclusively by tracking down people who share his name.Reed is a filmmaker and culture-jammer whose credits include Jimmy Kimmel Live, Funny or Die, and BuzzFeed, plus decades performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade. He's also a contributor to 99% Invisible and the New York Times Crossword. The podcast is the first narrative project from All Trades Co , the creative studio Reed founded. All Trades Co previously flew a plane over Hollywood's studios reading "PAY THE WRITERS, YOU AI-HOLES!" and created theHarris/Walz support video "Man Enough," which racked up more than 70 million views and was reposted by CNN, MSNBC, and Fox. AdAge called the studio's takedown of McDonald's AI holiday ad "the most humiliating punch yet." Other viral hits include Deepfake David Zaslav, Our Frasier Remake, and an "In Memoriam" for brands killed off by private equity.The team behind the show:Danny O'Malley — Emmy- and Grammy-nominated, James Beard Award-winning Executive Producer and Director of Netflix's Chef's Table.Margot Leitman — Bestselling author and the first person ever to win the Moth GrandSLAM with a perfect 10. This American Life alum.Chris Kelly — Ambie and Webby Award winner, inaugural Banff World Media Festival Podcast of the Year winner. Executive Producer of Dirtbag Climber and Broomgate, co-creator of CBC Radio One's This Is That.Jacob Reed and Me is an official Tribeca Festival selection, streaming now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and everywhere else you get your podcasts.Media Contact: hello@jacobreedandme.comPress assets: video, billboard and wheat-paste photography, quote cards available here

Big Names Endorse Jacob Reed And Me

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