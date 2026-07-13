The Week Ahead: Week of July 13-17 WASHINGTON – This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one subcommittee hearing and one nominations hearing. Subcommittee Hearing: The Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women's Issues will convene for a hearing titled The National Security Strategy and the Western Hemisphere. Witnesses include Michael Kozak, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the U.S. Department of State. Date: Tuesday, July 14 th , 2026

Tuesday, July 14 , 2026 Time: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419

Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419 A livestream of this event will be available here.

Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery. Nominations Hearing: To be chaired by Senator McCormick (R-Penn.), the committee will convene for one nominations hearing. Nominees to be added. Date: Thursday, July 16 th , 2026

Thursday, July 16 , 2026 Time: 11:00 a.m.

11:00 a.m. Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419

Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419 A livestream of this event will be available here.

Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery. www.foreign.senate.gov

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