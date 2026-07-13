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The Week Ahead: Week of July 13-17

The Week Ahead: Week of July 13-17

WASHINGTON – This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one subcommittee hearing and one nominations hearing.

  1. Subcommittee Hearing: The Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere, Transnational Crime, Civilian Security, Democracy, Human Rights, and Global Women's Issues will convene for a hearing titled The National Security Strategy and the Western Hemisphere. Witnesses include Michael Kozak, Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the U.S. Department of State.
    • Date: Tuesday, July 14th, 2026
    • Time: 2:30 p.m.
    • Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419
    • A livestream of this event will be available here.
    • Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.
  2. Nominations Hearing: To be chaired by Senator McCormick (R-Penn.), the committee will convene for one nominations hearing. Nominees to be added.
    • Date: Thursday, July 16th, 2026
    • Time: 11:00 a.m.
    • Location: Dirksen Senate Office Building, SD-419
    • A livestream of this event will be available here.
    • Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery.

www.foreign.senate.gov

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The Week Ahead: Week of July 13-17

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