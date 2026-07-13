Oregon Heritage Commission to meet July 26-27 in McMinnville and online

The Oregon Heritage Commission will have tours of local heritage preservation efforts in the areas surrounding McMinnville on July 26 and will meet for the business meeting on July 27 at 9am at the Yamhill County History Museum in McMinnville and online via zoom.

The business meeting agenda includes a Commission discussion on the museum grant and heritage grant program, review of recommendations for the Commission’s FY27 Oregon Cultural Trust Statewide Partner Grant, annual report of the Oregon Heritage MentorCorps, an update on the Community Disaster Resilience Planning for Heritage Resources project, and more.

This meeting is open to the public and there is an opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for public comment. Public comment can be made online or by written submission. For online attendance, registration is required. To view the full agenda, register for the virtual meeting, or learn more about public comment options, visit here.

The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.

The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations.

More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.

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