Schedule released for the quarterfinals of the Women's Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group
MACAU, July 13 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, the Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group is set to take place from 22 to 26 July at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. The organizers announced today (13 July) the match schedule for the quarterfinals, where eight of the world's top women's volleyball teams will gather in Macao to vie for this year's league championship.
Eight Elite Women’s Volleyball Teams Meet in Macao for Championship
The finals will see the seven best-ranked teams from the preliminary phase: the U.S.A., Italy, Brazil, Turkey, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and the host country, China competing in single elimination matches over a four-day competition to determine the champion.
Schedule of the quarterfinal matchups:
|
Date
|
Session
|
Time
|
Competing teams
|
22/07/2026
(Wednesday)
|
S1
|
16:00
|
Italy
|
Netherlands
|
S2
|
19:30
|
Brazil
|
Japan
|
23/07/2026
(Thursday)
|
S3
|
16:00
|
Turkey
|
Canada
|
S4
|
19:30
|
China
|
U.S.A.
Schedule of the semifinals, bronze medal match and gold medal match:
|
Date
|
Session
|
Time
|
Matches
|
25/07/2026
(Saturday)
|
S5
|
16:00
|
Semifinals
|
S6
|
19:30
|
26/07/2026
(Sunday)
|
S7
|
15:30
|
Final - Bronze
|
S8
|
19:30
|
Final - Gold
Tickets on sale now
Tickets of The Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 are now available for purchase via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application, the mPass platform of Mpay, “Watch a Game” website, mobile application or mini program. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per transaction. The tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:
|
Ticket Type
|
VIP
|
A
|
B
|
C
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
MOP
|
CNY
|
Quarter finals
|
980
|
830
|
580
|
490
|
480
|
400
|
280
|
230
|
Semi-finals
|
1080
|
910
|
680
|
570
|
580
|
490
|
380
|
320
|
Final - Bronze
|
1180
|
1000
|
780
|
660
|
680
|
570
|
480
|
400
|
Final - Gold
|
1380
|
1170
|
980
|
830
|
880
|
740
|
680
|
570
Ticket discounts
Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, a 40% discount is offered to anyone purchasing a “4-day Pass” (which includes tickets of the same type for all eight matches). Multi‑ticket discounts are also available, with corresponding discounts offered for purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.
Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.
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