What They Are Saying in Support of WRDA 2026

Washington, D.C. – The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2026 (H.R. 9497) is bipartisan legislation to help improve the nation’s ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation system, flood and storm risk management, environment, and other aspects of our water resources. Because of the important infrastructure improvements provided under WRDA, the bill is attracting broad support from an array of stakeholders.

WRDA 2026, initially released on June 26, 2026, is scheduled to be considered during a markup of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow, Tuesday, July 14th.

Statements and letters of support for WRDA 2026 include [updated July 13, 2026]:

American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA): “Our nation’s ports rely on a strong and predictable federal navigation program, and WRDA remains one of the most important legislative vehicles for ensuring that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has the authorities, tools, and direction needed to maintain and improve America’s water resources infrastructure.” AAPA President & CEO Sang Yi | Read the full letter

American Cement Association (ACA): “By maintaining the predictable, biennial cycle for WRDA, this bill ensures continued progress on our nation's water infrastructure.” ACA Senior Vice President, Government Affairs Sean O’Neill | Read the full letter

American Coastal Coalition: “Our nation’s beaches and coasts are essential to the American economy. The biannual passing of the Water Resources Development Act protects our coastal communities from hurricanes and coastal storms and strengthens our ability to respond to future disasters. We applaud the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for moving this legislation forward.” American Coastal Coalition Executive Director Dan Ginolfi

American Farm Bureau Federation (Farm Bureau): “Whether it is strengthening local input on levee systems; maintaining and prioritizing water supply and drought mitigation for impacted communities; streamlining a regulatory framework for port operation and maintenance; or, most importantly, maintaining and investing in our inland waterway system, particularly the locks and dams on the Snake and Columbia rivers, WRDA 2026 addresses priorities that are essential to rural communities and American agriculture.” Farm Bureau Vice President of Public Policy and Economic Analysis Dr. John Newton | Read the full letter

American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI): “This bipartisan WRDA legislation would facilitate critical investments in our nation’s waterborne transportation system and enhance the economic competitiveness of the domestic steel industry.” AISI President and CEO Kevin M. Dempsey | Read the full letter

American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA): “Supporting water transportation and safety infrastructure will help grow the U.S. economy by fostering the efficient movement of people and goods…. We applaud the bipartisan leadership of the committee for continuing the timely reauthorization of water resources legislation every two years and urge all members of the committee to support WRDA 2026 as part of the comprehensive infrastructure renewal the nation requires.” ARTBA President and CEO David Bauer | Read the full letter

American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE): “This year’s WRDA bill, in addition to authorizing new projects and studies for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, also includes several critical policy provisions supported by ASCE which will improve the efficiency, safety, and development of the nation’s water resources infrastructure.” ASCE Managing Director for Government Relations & Infrastructure Initiatives Caroline Sevier | Read the full letter

American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA): “This bipartisan legislation builds upon WRDA's long tradition of strengthening federal, state, Tribal, and local partnerships while promoting resilient, cost-effective water resources solutions that will benefit communities for generations to come.” ASLA Chief Executive Officer Torey Carter-Conneen | Read the full letter

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM): “By supporting the modernization and continued reliability of these critical transportation networks, WRDA strengthens supply chains, promotes economic growth, and reinforces the infrastructure foundation upon which manufacturers, contractors, and farmers depend.” AEM Senior Vice President, Government and Industry Relations Kip Eideberg| Read the full letter

GROWMARK: “As the agricultural supply chain continues to face significant challenges and bottlenecks, farmers need timely investments in the modernization and rehabilitation of critical waterway infrastructure. Passage of the Water Resources Development Act is important in advancing these projects and ensuring our waterways remain a reliable and efficient link in the agricultural supply chain.” GROWMARK Executive Director, Government Relations Chuck Spencer | Read the full letter

Institute of Makers of Explosives (IME): “The bipartisan WRDA of 2026 continues Congress's practice of enacting a water resources development bill every two years, providing certainty for communities, project sponsors, contractors, and the industries that supply these important projects.” IME President J. Clark Mica | Read the full letter

Lake Carriers’ Association: “The Lake Carriers’ Association strongly supports the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026 as introduced and urges quick passage of this critical piece of legislation that keeps Great Lakes ports and connecting channels open to marine navigation.” President James H. I. Weakley | Read the full letter

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works: “For more than a decade, Congress has maintained a successful two-year cycle for WRDA legislation, providing critical certainty for communities, local governments, and project sponsors across the nation. This predictable authorization schedule has helped advance flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, navigation, water supply, and other essential infrastructure projects while fostering collaboration among federal, state, and local partners.” Director of Public Works Mark Pestrella, PE | Read the full letter

National Asphalt Pavement Association; National Ready Mixed Concrete Association; American Cement Association; National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association: “The construction materials produced by our combined membership are foundational to a range of different Corps projects, from locks and dams to flood control and storm risk reduction. Additionally, our members depend on these waterways to ship our product to market by barge, demonstrating that these systems are vital for American commerce.” Read the full letter

National Association of Counties (NACo): “WRDA 2026 includes multiple provisions beneficial to counties that strengthen the role of non-Federal sponsors in shaping the schedules and costs of feasibility studies, direct the Corps to use an electronic tracking system for project permits to increase timeline transparency, and establish two new Continuing Authorities Programs for drought resilience and flood risk management that will provide counties with new opportunities to upgrade levees and flood control projects. The WRDA 2026 legislation also directs the Corps to establish offices with expertise on inland navigation, alternative delivery, water supply, and technical assistance which will improve communication and partnership between the Corps and non-Federal sponsors.” NACo CEO/Executive Director Matthew D. Chase | Read the full letter

National Association of Flood & Stormwater Management Agencies (NAFSMA): “WRDA 2026 addresses many of the barriers that non-federal sponsors face in planning, financing, and constructing flood control projects. The bill takes meaningful steps to streamline project delivery, modernize real estate procedures, strengthen the Corps' alternative delivery authorities, expand the Corps' stormwater mission, and establish new mechanisms for levee safety and project cost management. These reforms will help communities move critical flood risk management projects forward more quickly and at lower cost.” NAFSMA Executive Director Sunny Simpkins | Read the full letter

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM): “A robust water resources development bill is essential to maintaining and modernizing the ports, inland waterways, flood protection systems, and other critical infrastructure that support manufacturing in America, strengthen supply chains, enhance economic competitiveness, and bolster national security.” NAM Vice President, Domestic Policy Christopher Phalen and Director, Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Kirbie Ferrell | Read the full letter

National League of Cities (NLC): “The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) drives investment in navigation, flood protection and ecosystem restoration in communities…. WRDA is critical to helping communities build, maintain and improve this critical infrastructure, while growing our national and local economies.” NLC CEO and Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony | Read the full letter

National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA): “I appreciate the bipartisan collaboration that has long defined the WRDA process, and we thank the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for working together to advance critical investments in the nation's ports, waterways, flood control systems and ecosystem restoration projects.” NSSGA President & CEO Michele Stanley | Read the full letter

National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA): “It is critical for both House and Senate lawmakers to remember that thousands of American communities depend on federal resources that NUCA members use to build modern subsurface infrastructure systems that deliver clean water and sewer services to tens of millions of Americans.” NUCA Chief Advocacy Officer Zack Perconti | Read the full statement

National Water Resources Association (NWRA): “NWRA appreciates the Committee’s continued focus on locally driven projects and reforms that improve the ability of non-federal interests to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For many water users, the ability to move projects forward in a timely and practical manner depends on clear direction from Congress, accountable federal implementation, and a Corps process that recognizes the needs and responsibilities of local sponsors.” NWRA Executive Vice President Greg Morrison | Read the full letter

National Water Supply Alliance (NWSA): “We support the bipartisan WRDA process and thank Congress for engaging with non-federal partners and stakeholders…. The Committee bill strengthens the ability of the Corps and non-federal interests to be more timely and productive in addressing water supply issues nationwide.” NWSA Executive Director Dave Mitamura | Read the full letter

National Waterways Conference (NWC): “WRDA is fundamental to the federal-non-federal partnership that supports navigation, flood risk management, ecosystem restoration, water supply, hydropower, recreation, and other critical water resources infrastructure needs across the country. Maintaining a predictable WRDA schedule is essential for the communities and non-federal sponsors responsible for planning, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining these projects.” NWC President and CEO Julie Ufner | Read the full letter

North American Concrete Alliance (NACA): “By maintaining a regular, two-year cycle for WRDA, Congress allows our industry to invest, plan and build a more resilient America. For these reasons, NACA urges the swift passage of WRDA.” Read the full letter

Pacific Northwest Waterways Association (PNWA): “This WRDA 2026 bill ensures Corps policies provide responsible guardrails for consistent implementation as well as flexibility to address unique circumstances and opportunities. As trade evolves and future challenges arise, PNWA strongly supports the forward-looking policies of the WRDA 2026 legislation to ensure our country’s water resources projects remain reliable, resilient, and sustainable.” PNWA Executive Director Neil Maunu | Read the full letter

Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI): “PPI supports the bill’s establishment of new offices focused on water supply, drought resiliency, technical assistance, and alternative delivery methods, as well as its efforts to improve project transparency, permitting, and support for non-federal sponsors. These reforms will help communities move critical water, stormwater, flood-control, and environmental-infrastructure projects from planning to construction more efficiently.” PPI President David M. Fink | Read the full letter

Port of Long Beach: “The Committee’s continued commitment to developing water resources legislation through a collaborative and member-driven process provides essential certainty for ports and communities working with the Corps to deliver nationally significant infrastructure.” Chief Executive Officer Dr. Noel Hacegaba | Read the full letter

Port Tampa Bay: “Our nation’s ports are integral to protecting, growing, and innovating the supply chains that link every part of our economy. These ongoing efforts would not be possible without the support of your Committee, the continued focus on these WRDA bills every two years, and our Federal partners at the Army Corps of Engineers, MARAD, the United States Coast Guard, and the Department of Homeland Security.” Port Tampa Bay President and CEO A. Paul Anderson | Read the full letter

Santa Clara Valley Water District: “The predictable two-year schedule has provided local agencies, project sponsors, and federal partners with a reliable framework for advancing important water resources priorities.” Valley Water Chair, Board of Directors Tony Estremera | Read the full letter

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI): “This legislation furthers the continued development and modernization of water resources infrastructure supporting navigation, flood control, and other important priorities for rural America and for keeping fertilizer moving from plants, mines, and terminals to America’s farmers.” TFI Vice President, Government Affairs Ryan Bowley | Read the full letter

U.S. Chamber of Commerce: “By advancing reforms to improve Corps permitting, expand electronic submission and tracking, strengthen inland navigation management, support flood risk reduction, and improve real estate and appraisal processes, the bill would help reduce costly delays and give project sponsors greater certainty and flexibility. These reforms matter to businesses, ports, utilities, and communities working to move critical water resources projects from concept to completion.” Vice President, Environmental Affairs and Sustainability Chuck Chaitovitz | Read the full letter

Waterways Council, Inc.: “Thank you for your continued leadership in maintaining a biennial Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) and for including Section 101, which establishes an Office of Inland Navigation Construction Management. Creating this office within the Corps will strengthen oversight and accountability, reduce cost and schedule risks, and help ensure Congress achieves stronger returns on infrastructure investments.” WCI President/CEO Tracy Zea | Read the full letter