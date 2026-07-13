Water Taxi and bus shuttles: a perfect Strawberry Festival combination

Cross posted from Captain’s Blog

It’s a celebration of fun, music—and strawberries! The King County Water Taxi invites everyone to make it a “Strawberry Day” by riding the Water Taxi to the Vashon Island Strawberry Festival July 17-19.

The Water Taxi will make its trips between Pier 50 in downtown Seattle to the Vashon Ferry Terminal throughout the three days of the festival on its regular Friday and weekend schedule.

You can spend the 22-minute sailing to the island thinking about the annual parade, deciding on who you’re going to vote for to be the unofficial “mayor” of Vashon, playing in your head the music you’ll listen to at the festival’s main stage, and of course, getting ready for all of those strawberries you plan to eat!

Buses and shuttles to and from the Strawberries

Regular Metro bus service can connect strawberry fans to the festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday via Metro routes 118 and 119.

For this year’s celebration, Metro also will be running special bus shuttles on Saturday and Sunday that will meet the Water Taxi from Seattle to take you to the festival. There will be signs at the Vashon Ferry Terminal directing riders going to the festival to the nearby shuttle stop.

“The Vashon Strawberry Festival is one of the highlights of the summer and this year there’s even more of a reason to leave the car at home and head to the all the fun. Ride the water taxi to Vashon and then ride the shuttle to the event,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay. “Metro has worked to ensure there will be regular, consistent service from the ferry terminal to the festival throughout the weekend. Thank you Metro for turning the Strawberry Festival into a true regional celebration by making it easy to get to the event.”

“As a direct request from Vashon Islanders and District 8 residents and beyond who attended Strawberry Festival last year, we requested King County Metro to provide direct shuttles to Strawberry Fest from the Washington State Ferry and King County Water Taxi. Thanks to King County Metro for making it possible for these direct shuttles this year at Strawberry Festival! This will allow more families able to enjoy the festival from off island without having to rely on a car,” said King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who represents Vashon on the Council. “From the Superbowl celebration to World Cup activities , Metro buses and the water taxi services have shown they can help people get around this county, leave their car at home, and provide reliable and timely service. Now they bring that added capacity to the Strawberry Festival this year so fewer people have to crowd into the regular buses.”

What are the shuttle schedules?

The first shuttle bus trip from the ferry terminal to the festival will be at approximately 9:20 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Then, starting at 10 a.m., shuttles will run between the water taxi and ferry terminal and the festival every 10-15 minutes until about 5 p.m.

On Saturday, July 18 , from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with shuttles operating every 10 to 15 minutes between 9:55 a.m. and 5:05 p.m., and every 30 minutes starting at 5:05 p.m. The last shuttle bus leaves the festival at 6:30 p.m.

, from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with shuttles operating every 10 to 15 minutes between 9:55 a.m. and 5:05 p.m., and every 30 minutes starting at 5:05 p.m. The last shuttle bus leaves the festival at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 19, from 9:20 a.m. to 5:05 p.m., with service every 10 to 15 minutes between 9:55 a.m. and 5:05 p.m., with the last bus shuttle trip leaving the festival at 5:05 p.m.

Just past Ober Park at the Ober Park and Ride— approximately 100 feet from the festival—there will be a temporary shuttle stop on Southwest 171st Street where you can wait for the shuttle to take you back to the Water Taxi terminal.

Going to Vashon for a day on the island, but not going to the festival? Don’t worry, Metro Route 118 will be operating on its regular weekend schedule.

Fares to the festival

Adult fares for the Water Taxi to Vashon start at $7 ($6 with an ORCA card). Adult fares for the festival shuttle will be $3. No ORCA Card? Tap to pay is now an option you can use for the trip. Festival fans 18 and younger ride the water taxi and the festival shuttle for free!

Put on your comfortable shoes, don’t forget your sunglasses, and bring your appetite! Let the Water Taxi and Strawberry Festival Shuttle get you to all of the activities July 17-19.