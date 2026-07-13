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Chairman Walberg to Hold Hearing on DEI's Impact on Medical Schools—Tomorrow 10:15

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a hearing titled “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools.”

What:


Full Committee hearing titled “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools”

When:


10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Witnesses:

  • Dr. Steve Dubinett, Dean, University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
  • Dr. Sam Hawgood, Chancellor, University of California San Francisco
  • Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., President, National Medical Association
  • Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Interim G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean, University of
    Illinois College of Medicine

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Chairman Walberg to Hold Hearing on DEI's Impact on Medical Schools—Tomorrow 10:15

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