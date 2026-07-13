Chairman Walberg to Hold Hearing on DEI's Impact on Medical Schools—Tomorrow 10:15

WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools.” What:

Full Committee hearing titled “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools” When:

10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a hearing titledFull Committee hearing titled10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building Witnesses: Dr. Steve Dubinett, Dean, University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine

Dean, University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine Dr. Sam Hawgood, Chancellor, University of California San Francisco

Chancellor, University of California San Francisco Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr. , President, National Medical Association

, President, National Medical Association Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Interim G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean, University of

Illinois College of Medicine