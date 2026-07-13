WASHINGTON — Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Committee on Education and Workforce, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), will hold a hearing titled “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools.”
What:
Full Committee hearing titled “Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools”
When:
10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Witnesses:
Dr. Steve Dubinett, Dean, University of California Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine
Dr. Sam Hawgood, Chancellor, University of California San Francisco
Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., President, National Medical Association
Dr. Enrico Benedetti, Interim G. Stephen Irwin Executive Dean, University of
Illinois College of Medicine
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Chairman Walberg to Hold Hearing on DEI's Impact on Medical Schools—Tomorrow 10:15
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