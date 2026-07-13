Experience the grace & beauty of hula at the 85th Nā Hula Festival!
Storied event scheduled for Sunday, August 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You’re invited to a Sunday filled with music, dance, and plenty of parks and recreation memories, as the Annual Nā Hula Festival returns to Kapi‘olani Regional Park’s Bandstand!
This storied event is scheduled for Sunday, August 2, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrating its 85th year, the event is free and open to all ages, featuring an amazing lineup of performances, including:
- 9 a.m. – 9:50 a.m. Royal Hawaiian Band
- 10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. Hālau Nā Pua Hala Kūnou i ke Kai
- 11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Nā Wāhine o ka Hula mai ka Pu’uwai
- 12 noon – 12:15 p.m. 2026 Lei Queen Pua and her court
- 12:15p .m. – 1:05 p.m. Hālau Hula o Pua A’ala Hone
- 1:10 p.m. – 2 p.m. Hālau Hula o Hōkūlani
Since 1940, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation’s Nā Hula Festival has celebrated the artistry and grace of Hawai’i’s premiere dance form – hula. The festival is Hawai’i’s longest running annual non-competitive hula event. For more information, please contact Samantha Sun, Culture and Arts Specialist, at (808) 768-3032. We hope to see you at the bandstand!
If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.
—PAU—
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Website: honolulu.gov/parks
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