Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Celebrates Long Branch Main Street Designation, Launches Destination Main Street Campaign 

LONG BRANCH, MD (July 13, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary joined Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Long Branch Main Street leaders today to celebrate Long Branch Main Street’s recent Main Street Maryland designation and the official opening of their new Main Street office. He also announced Destination Main Street, a new place-based tourism campaign designed to support local downtowns, businesses and economies across Maryland’s 28 Designated Main Street Maryland communities.

“Maryland’s Main Streets are engines of economic opportunity and community pride. These investments in Long Branch Main Street reflect our commitment to supporting local revitalization efforts that produce measurable economic impact and preserve what makes each Maryland community unique,” said Secretary Day. “And through the new Destination Main Street campaign, we’re inviting visitors to experience the charm and character of all of Maryland’s Main Streets while supporting the small businesses and cultural institutions that are the heart of their local economies.”

Long Branch, located between Silver Spring and Takoma Park in Montgomery County, was officially announced as the state’s newest Designated Main Street community in January 2026. Within the Main Street Maryland program structure, Designated Main Streets are the top-tier, accredited programs with the National Main Street Center. These communities use the full Main Street ApproachTM to support long-term, local revitalization. Designated communities show a strong commitment to economic development, preserving local historic and cultural resources, building inclusive volunteer support and partnerships and raising financial and in-kind support from local government and other partners.

“Long Branch’s designation as a Maryland Main Street and Montgomery County’s second Main Street, is an important milestone and a testament to years of collaboration, community leadership, and strategic investment,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “For the past three years, the Long Branch Business League, with Montgomery Housing Partnership serving as the fiduciary sponsor, has been a recipient of a Place-Based Management grant, a grant designed to empower community-led revitalization capacity and build the organizational capacity and partnerships needed to achieve Maryland Main Street designation. I look forward to seeing Long Branch continue to thrive while preserving the unique character and small businesses that make this community special.”

Long Branch Main Street is managed by Montgomery Housing Partnership, a nonprofit developer with a mission to preserve and expand affordable housing, strengthen neighborhoods through community development and outreach, and empowering families.

“MHP is honored to be part of this exciting and well-deserved milestone for the Long Branch community,” said Montgomery Housing Partnership President Robert A. Goldman. “As a Main Street Maryland designee, Long Branch will shine even more brightly, and more people will discover the many wonderful businesses there.”

The Secretary’s visit included a walking tour of the Main Street district before joining in a ribbon-cutting for Montgomery Housing Partnership’s new Long Branch Main Street office, which will serve as a community gathering space in downtown Long Branch.

“The Long Branch Main Street office will enable the newly established Main Street organization to better serve current and prospective business owners by providing a physical venue from which staff can hold office hours, consultations, and community workshops,” said Montgomery Housing Partnership Vice President of Policy and Neighborhood Development Chris Gillis. “Prior to the construction of the office, the neighborhood suffered from a lack of indoor community gathering space within the business district. Because of this, Long Branch Main Street will make the space available for local groups, community meetings, and community building activities.”

The event also served as the official launch of Destination Main Street, the Department’s new communications campaign. Developed alongside local Main Street leaders, the campaign showcases three standout “destinations” in each Main Street – including restaurants, activities, small businesses, and museums – that reflect the unique character of the community. To discover all 85 destinations, visit the Destination Main Street campaign webpage.

For nearly 30 years, the Main Street Maryland program has helped make downtown areas and business districts in participating communities among the strongest and most resilient in Maryland. Main Street Maryland serves as the state coordinating program for the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Main Street Maryland communities commit to the Main Street ApproachTM: growing their local economy, improving their downtown’s appearance, and strengthening the image of their traditional business districts.

For more information on Main Street Maryland, visit the Main Street Maryland webpage.