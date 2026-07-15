ActsSocial Publicly Launches as Faith-First Social Platform Built on Community Instead of Outrage

Already connecting more than 7,000 verified members across 195 countries, the ad-free platform offers a new vision for meaningful online connection

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when many people are rethinking the role social media plays in their lives, ActsSocial is making its first public debut with a different approach—one built around community, encouragement, and meaningful connection rather than advertising, division, and endless scrolling.

Although this marks the platform's first public launch, ActsSocial has already attracted more than 7,000 verified members spanning 195 countries and supporting 12 languages, growing entirely through referrals without paid advertising. The early growth reflects increasing demand for a social platform that prioritizes people over profits and meaningful relationships over engagement metrics.

Described as a faith-first social platform, ActsSocial welcomes anyone seeking a more positive online experience while offering features that naturally encourage spiritual growth, authentic relationships, and local community engagement.

"We've been incredibly encouraged by what has happened without any advertising," said Shawn Whitson, founder and CEO of ActsSocial. "People are inviting friends because they're looking for something different. They want a place where conversations are respectful, communities are supportive, and social media actually leaves them feeling encouraged instead of drained."

Rather than relying on advertising or feeds designed to maximize time spent online, ActsSocial delivers an interest-based experience focused on helping users discover people, conversations, churches, businesses, and communities that genuinely matter to them.

The platform includes:

• Built-in Bible reader featuring multiple translations

• Daily devotionals and faith-centered content

• Community prayer wall

• Local groups and neighborhood communities

• Free pages for churches, ministries, nonprofits, and businesses

• Verified real-name profiles that encourage authentic relationships

• An ad-free experience centered on encouragement, gratitude, and meaningful connection

ActsSocial was created in response to growing concerns surrounding online toxicity, digital fatigue, and the effects of social media on relationships and well-being. Instead of rewarding outrage or controversy, the platform was intentionally designed to cultivate gratitude, kindness, service, and authentic community.

"Our mission has never been to build another social network," Whitson said. "It's to help restore what social media was supposed to do in the first place—bring people together, strengthen communities, and encourage meaningful relationships. Faith shapes everything we do, but everyone is welcome."

Churches, ministries, nonprofits, businesses, families, and individuals are already using ActsSocial to connect locally and globally through shared interests, encouragement, and service.

ActsSocial is available worldwide and is always free to join.

For more information, visit www.ActsSocial.com.

About ActsSocial:

ActsSocial is a faith-first social platform created to foster authentic relationships, meaningful community, and positive online engagement. Available in 12 languages and serving verified members across 195 countries, the ad-free platform features a built-in Bible reader, daily devotionals, local groups, a community prayer wall, and free pages for churches, ministries, nonprofits, and businesses. Guided by its "gratitude over outrage" philosophy, ActsSocial is reimagining social media as a place where people are encouraged, communities flourish, and meaningful connections come first.

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