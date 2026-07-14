HAI4M Appoints Globally Recognized Robotics Pioneer Dr. Doyoung Jeon as Chief Technology Officer

Berkeley-Trained Engineer, Rehabilitation Robotics Innovator, and AI Therapy Pioneer Joins HAI4M to Advance the Future of Brain–Body–Behavior Intelligence

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAI4M Holding Inc. today announced the appointment of Professor Doyoung Jeon, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective on July 15 2026, reinforcing the company’s leadership as it advances its vision of building the world’s leading Brain–Body–Behavior (IBB) Intelligence Platform for human movement, functional restoration, neurorehabilitation, and brain health.A globally respected pioneer in medical robotics, exoskeleton technologies, intelligent control systems, and rehabilitation engineering, Dr. Jeon brings more than 35 years of leadership spanning research, innovation, education, industry, and public service. He earned both his M.S. and Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, and has served as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Sogang University since 1994.Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Jeon has helped shape the evolution of modern rehabilitation technologies through pioneering work in human–robot interaction, rehabilitation robotics, intelligent exoskeletons, and AI-assisted therapy systems. He has authored approximately 150 scientific publications, with his research cited more than 1,600 times worldwide. His thought-provoking AI Therapist research demonstrated how artificial intelligence can augment clinical expertise by delivering intelligent therapeutic guidance during robotic rehabilitation—an early vision of what is rapidly becoming the future of AI-enabled healthcare.Beyond his scientific contributions, Dr. Jeon has served in numerous leadership roles at the intersection of technology, education, and public policy, including Dean of Engineering at Sogang University, Member of Korea’s National Science and Technology Advisory Council, and Member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Policy Planning, helping shape national strategies for science, innovation, and industrial development.Jason Chen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of HAI4M, commented:“Professor Jeon represents a rare combination of visionary scientist, technology architect, educator, and national innovation leader. For more than three decades, he has dedicated his career to restoring human movement and function through robotics, AI, and intelligent systems.As HAI4M evolves from a global leader in rehabilitation robotics and advanced movement technologies into a Brain–Body–Behavior Intelligence Platform company, Dr. Jeon’s experience, vision, and pioneering work in AI-assisted rehabilitation make him uniquely qualified to help lead that transformation.”As CTO, Dr. Jeon will lead HAI4M’s global technology strategy, intelligent device architecture, AI-enabled product roadmap, and next-generation rehabilitation technologies. Working across HAI4M, Hocoma, and Motek, he will help accelerate the integration of robotics, neurotechnology, sensing, artificial intelligence, and clinical intelligence into a unified platform capable of delivering more personalized, adaptive, and effective care.Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Jeon said:“The convergence of robotics, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and human-centered engineering is creating unprecedented opportunities to improve human health and function. HAI4M’s Brain–Body–Behavior vision represents one of the most compelling opportunities to redefine the future of rehabilitation and human performance. I am honored to join the team and contribute to technologies that can help people regain mobility, independence, and quality of life.”HAI4M believes the future of healthcare will not be defined by isolated devices, isolated therapies, or isolated AI models. It will be defined by intelligent systems capable of understanding the complete human journey—from brain intention, to body capability, to behavioral outcomes. Through its growing ecosystem of robotics, virtual reality, neurotechnology, AI, and clinical intelligence, HAI4M is building the foundation for a new era of Human Function & Brain Health IntelligenceAbout HAI4MHAI4M (Human AI for Mobility, Movement, Medicine & Mankind), leveraging its global leadership in robotic and VR technologies for functional care, is aspiring to build the world’s leading Brain–Body–Behavior Intelligence Platform, integrating robotics, virtual reality, neurotechnology, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise to advance neurological rehabilitation, functional restoration, brain health, and human performance.Together with its affiliated companies Hocoma AG and Motek Medical B.V., HAI4M supports more than 2,000 leading rehabilitation, clinical, and research centers worldwide, with an installed base of over 5,500 advanced robotic systems and advanced VR platforms that restoring human function and improving neuro care & human performance.

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