Author Marc Swift Opens His Feature Film Development to the Public with THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™

Promotional artwork for THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™, documenting the adaptation of Marc Swift's novel Don't Panic! You're Just Awake into a feature film

The public is invited behind the scenes as independent author Marc Swift documents the transformation of his novel into a feature film.

Every story begins with a single thought, but it's the courage to follow that idea into the unknown that gives it the chance to become something extraordinary.” — Marc Swift ~ The Beekeeper Writer

GóIS, COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent author Marc Swift, writing under the creative brand The Beekeeper Writer™, has officially launched THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™ , offering readers an unprecedented behind the scenes look at how an independent feature film is developed from the earliest stages, as his novel Don't Panic! You're Just Awake begins its journey from page to screen.Rather than developing the project behind closed doors, Marc has chosen to open the entire creative process to the public from the very beginning, inviting readers to experience the remarkable journey of adapting a novel for the screen.Unlike most screenplays, which remain private until they are complete, THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™ gives readers front row access to the creative journey from day one. Through screenplay development, story architecture, world building, character development and cinematic storytelling, audiences will witness how an independent feature film begins long before cameras ever start rolling.This is far more than the adaptation of a novel. It's a public creative journal documenting every major decision involved in developing an independent feature film.It's a rare opportunity to experience the creative process as it unfolds.Already well underway, the project has entered an intensive development phase, with screenplay planning, story architecture, character development and franchise development now taking shape.Rather than simply presenting a finished screenplay or feature film, Marc is inviting readers to accompany him as he learns the craft of adapting his own novel for the screen. Together, they will experience the discoveries, the revisions, the breakthroughs and the countless creative decisions that shape a story on its journey from page to screen.“Stories don’t start on a cinema screen. They begin with questions and they evolve through imagination, curiosity and countless creative decisions. Most people only ever see the finished film, but there’s an extraordinary journey that happens long before the cameras roll. I wanted to open those doors and invite readers behind the scenes. I’m inviting my readers and anyone fascinated by storytelling to join me as Don’t Panic! You’re Just Awake begins its journey from page to screen, sharing the discoveries, the challenges and the breakthroughs that shape every stage of the process.”- Marc SwiftOver the coming months, readers will follow every stage of the adaptation through behind the scenes updates, screenplay development, creative discussions and project milestones as Don't Panic! You're Just Awake continues its journey from page to screen.Where that journey ultimately leads, whether to literary representation, film producers, the cinema screen or somewhere entirely unexpected, remains unwritten.That uncertainty isn't a weakness. It's all part of the adventure.For Marc Swift, THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™ is about far more than adapting his novel. It's an open exploration of storytelling itself, demonstrating that every feature film begins with a single idea and evolves through hundreds of creative decisions, refinements and discoveries. By opening the process to readers from the very first page, the project offers a rare opportunity to witness the early development of a feature film as it takes shape.The journey has begun.About Marc SwiftMarc Swift is an independent author based in Portugal and the creator of The Beekeeper Writer™, a creative brand dedicated to adventure, mystery and thought provoking storytelling. His work encourages readers to remain curious, ask better questions and see the world from fresh perspectives.Through THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™, Marc is publicly documenting the transformation of his novel, Don't Panic! You're Just Awake, as it begins its journey from page to screen, inviting readers to follow every stage of the creative process.Media ContactMarc SwiftThe Beekeeper Writercontact@thebeekeeperwriter.comthebeekeeperwriter.comTHE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™Don't Panic! You're Just AwakeFrom Page to ScreenA rare behind the scenes look at feature film development.Follow the journey. Watch the story evolve. Discover how an independent feature film begins… one page at a time.

THE PAGE TO SCREEN PROJECT™ | Episode 1 | Turning a Novel into a Feature Film

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