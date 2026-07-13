Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Flags Lowered in Remembrance of Senator Lindsey Graham

July 13, 2026

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Hawaiʻi to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard. Flags are to be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

“Today, Hawaiʻi joins the nation in honoring the life and service of Senator Lindsey Graham,” said Governor Green. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones and the people of South Carolina who mourn his passing.”

The President’s proclamation can be found here.