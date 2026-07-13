Ambassador Greer to Travel to Colorado and Utah to Meet with American Ranchers, Manufacturers, and Industry Leaders
WASHINGTON — This week, Ambassador Jamieson Greer will travel across Colorado and Utah to meet with American ranchers, manufacturers, and industry leaders and tour a wide range of facilities, from a major critical mineral producer to the nation's leading manufacturer of home and gun safes. The three-day swing will highlight the Trump Administration’s work to support our domestic industries and secure our supply chains. While in Colorado, Ambassador Greer will headline a discussion at the Aspen Security Forum, and in Utah, will participate in a fireside chat with Traeger Grills CEO Jeremy Andrus at the World Trade Center Utah Global Advisory Board Event.
The following events are open to registered media. Please RSVP to madeline.yarbrough@ustr.eop.gov to register and list each event you plan on attending.
Wednesday, July 15
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Fireside Chat with Ambassador Greer and Anja Manuel at the Aspen Security Forum
- Location: 845 Meadows Road, Aspen, CO 81611
- RSVP: Please visit Aspen’s website. The event will be livestreamed here.
Thursday, July 16
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Liberty Safe
- Time: 2:15 PM
- Location: 1199 West Utah Avenue, Payson, UT 84651
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Fireside Chat with Ambassador Greer and Traeger Grills CEO Jeremy Andrus at the World Trade Center Utah Global Advisory Board’s Summer Meeting
- Time: 5:30 PM
- Location: 533 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Friday, July 17
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Jorgensen Farms
- Time: 8:00 AM
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, Utah
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Ionic Mineral Technologies (press gaggle following facility tour)
- Time: 2:15 PM
- Location: 652 South Lakeview Parkway, Provo, UT 84601
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Stadler Rail
- Time: 3:30 PM
- Location: 5880 W 150 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84104
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