Inner West Kids Marrickville Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Child Care in the Inner West Council, NSW

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards is proud to announce that Inner West Kids Marrickville has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Child Care in the Inner West Council, New South Wales. This prestigious recognition celebrates the centre's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional early childhood education, outstanding care, and a nurturing environment where children can learn, grow, and thrive.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, community reputation, and overall business performance. Winners are selected following a comprehensive evaluation of quality, reliability, professionalism, and positive client feedback.Located in the heart of Marrickville, Inner West Kids provides high-quality long day care and preschool programs for children from six months to six years of age. The centre has built a strong reputation for creating a warm, welcoming environment where every child is encouraged to develop confidence, curiosity, creativity, and independence through engaging, play-based learning experiences. Guided by the belief that children learn best through exploration and meaningful relationships, the dedicated team of educators tailors learning opportunities to support each child's unique interests and developmental journey.Under the leadership of Director and Owner Ghada Gindy, Inner West Kids combines professional expertise with a genuine family-centred approach. Drawing on her background in early childhood education and visual arts, Ghada has created a service where children feel safe, respected, and inspired to reach their full potential. Families appreciate the centre's close partnerships with parents, experienced educators, and commitment to fostering a true sense of belonging for every child.Parents consistently praise the caring educators, welcoming atmosphere, and the exceptional progress their children make while attending the centre. Reviews frequently highlight the family feel, hands-on leadership, engaging outdoor play spaces, and the genuine compassion shown by every member of the team. Many families also commend the centre for its inclusive approach and its dedication to supporting children with diverse learning and developmental needs.Inner West Kids offers thoughtfully designed learning environments for infants, toddlers, and preschool-aged children, supported by nutritious meals, engaging incursions, and a curriculum that prepares children for lifelong learning and a confident transition to school. The centre also meets the National Quality Standard, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality education and care.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly.Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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