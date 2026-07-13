Kelly Ayotte’s School Voucher Scheme: A Case Study in Waste & Abuse Kelly Ayotte’s school voucher scheme has once again been exposed for a glaring lapse in oversight. A new report from the Concord Monitor exposed how Ayotte’s failure to implement basic oversight guidelines has resulted in a “wide latitude” of spending for the program. While state law “prohibits” school voucher funds from being “refunded, rebated, or shared with a parent,” administrators have failed to “clearly articulate” the program’s guidelines, creating major oversight gaps. Ayotte has created this multi-million-dollar mess for taxpayers, leaving working families across the state to pay for Republicans’ reckless giveaways. Unfortunately for Ayotte, her own caucus is growing increasingly concerned about the lack of oversight of Kelly Ayotte’s property tax-hiking private school voucher scheme. The oversight failures extend to the Education Freedom Savings Account Oversight Committee, which did not hold a single public meeting in more than a year and missed its deadline to produce a required end-of-year report. “Kelly Ayotte’s school voucher scheme has become a case study in waste and abuse,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Granite Staters deserve to know why their hard-earned tax dollars are being funneled into a program Ayotte can’t even properly oversee.”

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