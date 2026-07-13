Another Ayotte Insider Lands a Lucrative Government Gig



New Hampshire’s Judicial Branch awarded a $10,000/month no-bid contract to Perkilis Karoutas, who is “among the most well-connected figures in the New Hampshire State House.” Karoutas has had “numerous” roles within NH GOP campaigns, is currently on “the payroll for several GOP state senators, ” and repeatedly praised Ayotte in the press – including as recently as last year.

Karoutas was hired “without any public notice” even as the court faces “increased scrutiny.” As reported, “contracts between the Judicial Branch and outside entities” are not subject to Executive Council approval, but the Judicial Branch is funded through the governor’s budget. All the while, Ayotte’s budget increased the Supreme & Superior Courts’ funding for personal services from the last biennium.

Karoutas’ contract follows a series of Ayotte-backed appointments that have elevated Republican political allies to nonpartisan positions. Last year, she nominated her former campaign legal counsel, Bryan Gould, to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, prompting criticism for nominating a “political loyalist” who is “one of the worst offenders who has trampled on the rights of citizens.” Just months later, she appointed former GOP phone jamming defense lawyer Ovide Lamontagne to the Ballot Law Commission, continuing a pattern of installing Republican political allies in positions that are expected to remain independent.

“No different than Donald Trump, Corrupt Kelly is driving the overt politicization of our judicial and election systems,” said NHDP Chair Ray Buckley. “Granite Staters deserve institutions that are protected from partisan influence – and Kelly has proven that she’d rather turn Concord into her own political playground full of GOP insiders.”