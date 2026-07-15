14th July 2026 Acting Principal Justin Raymond has completed Historic Great North Walk Return Challenge today

Since 7 Am on Thursday, 7th July, Justin Raymond has been running the Great Northern Walk from Sydney to Newcastle and back

Justin said the journey has been about much more than endurance.“This challenge has shown me the power of community.” — Justin Raymond

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 14th July 2026 Acting Principal Justin Raymond of Pymble Ladies College has completed what is believed to be the first recorded continuous return of the Great North Walk running for the past six days.A married father of two from Berowra Waters in Sydney, Justin has spent just over 144 hours covering over 500 kilometers between Sydney and Newcastle and back again, traversing rugged bushland, national parks, river crossings and thousands of meters of elevation gain.Now successfully completed, this extraordinary effort is believed to mark the first recorded continuous supported return crossing of the iconic Great North Walk.Throughout the challenge, Justin has drawn strength from an incredible network of supporters. Teachers and members of the Pymble Ladies’ College community have followed his progress alongside local running clubs, family, friends and the many walkers and runners who cherish the historic Great North Walk. Their encouragement—both on the trail and from afar—has helped sustain him through one of Australia’s toughest endurance challenges.Justin said the journey has been about much more than endurance. “This challenge has shown me the power of community. Every message of support, every person who has volunteered their time, and every encouragement along the trail has helped carry me forward. While only one person runs the kilometers, this has truly been a team effort.”The Great North Walk, stretching between Sydney and Newcastle, is renowned for its demanding terrain, remote sections and spectacular scenery through Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park, the Hawkesbury region, Brisbane Water National Park and the Watagan Mountains.Justin hopes by achieving this this continuous walk it will inspire students, educators and the wider community to pursue ambitious goals with courage, resilience and determination.Challenge Details• Athlete: Justin Raymond• Occupation: Acting Principal, Pymble Ladies’ College• Home: Berowra Waters, Sydney• Challenge: Continuous supported return crossing of the Great North Walk• Route: Sydney → Newcastle → Sydney• Distance: Approximately 500 kilometers• Time on the trail: Approximately 160 hours• Expected finish: Late tomorrow night, around midnight• Objective: Believed to be the first recorded continuous supported return crossing of the Great North Walk.• You can see Justin's walk here: https://myfkt.run/app/help Media ContactName: Russell ZimmermanPhone: 0418 796 805Email: Russell ZimmermanInterview opportunities, photographs, GPS tracking, vision from the trail and finish-line access are available on request.ENDS

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