Goodman Commercial Real Estate Announces Sale of 6535 York Street in Denver, Colorado

6535 York Street is the type of well-located, highly functional industrial asset that continues to draw strong interest in the Denver market. Goodman Commercial Real Estate specializes in commercial real estate brokerage and property management throughout the greater Denver area. Goodman offers a wide range of services, including industrial, office, retail, and land investment sales, as well as

Goodman Commercial Real Estate announces the sale of the 30,950-square-foot industrial asset at 6535 York Street in Denver to CoreYard Capital, LLC for $4.172M.

6535 York Street is the type of well-located, highly functional industrial asset that continues to draw strong interest in the Denver market” — Mark Goodman, Principal, SIOR

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the successful sale of 6535 York Street in Denver, Colorado.The industrial property sold on July 2, 2026, for $4,172,000 to CoreYard Capital, LLC, marking another successful investment sale completed by Goodman Commercial Real Estate.The property is an approximately 30,950-square-foot multi-tenant industrial building featuring heavy power, oversized drive-in doors, and excellent access to Interstate 70, Interstate 270, and Interstate 25. Its functional design and strategic North Denver location continue to make it an attractive asset for industrial ownership and investment.“6535 York Street is the type of well-located, highly functional industrial asset that continues to draw strong interest in the Denver market,” said Mark Goodman , Principal, SIOR, Goodman Commercial Real Estate. “With its heavy power, access, and multi-tenant configuration, the property offered a compelling combination of utility and long-term investment potential. We were pleased to help bring this transaction to a successful close.”In addition to representing the seller on this transaction, Goodman Commercial Real Estate has been retained to manage the seller's adjacent property directly south of 6535 York Street, further deepening the firm's presence in the North Denver industrial corridor.Goodman Commercial Real Estate continues to represent buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants throughout the Denver metropolitan area, providing brokerage, investment, and property management services across a wide range of commercial property types.For additional information regarding this transaction or other commercial real estate opportunities, contact Goodman Commercial Real Estate at 720-440-6270 or visit www.GoodmanCommRE.com

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