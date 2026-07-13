INVITATION TO BID - Construction of the Southern Transmission Line Control Valve Station

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals for the construction of the Southern Transmission Line Control Valve Station will be received by the Shelby County Commission at the Office of the Chief Financial Officer at the Shelby County Administration Building located at 200 West College Street, Room 125, Columbiana, AL, until 2:00 PM, the prevailing time, Thursday, August 6th, 2026, and at that time publicly opened and read. Description of the proposed work is as follows:

Potable Water Control Valve Station:

Reinforced Concrete Vaults

Vault Piping and Valves – Large Diameter Ductile Iron (12” through 24”)

Yard Piping and Valves – Large Diameter Ductile Iron (16” through 36”)

Electrical System

Sitework

Miscellaneous Appurtenances and Work

There will be no pre-bid meeting for this project.

At the time that this Invitation is issued, all informal communications with the County and associated agents regarding this solicitation shall cease. If you have any questions concerning bid specifications, please submit all questions to the Project Manager, Chris DeWeese at cldeweese@municipalconsultants.org by no later than 12:00 PM Wednesday, July 29th, 2026. Responses to these questions, if appropriate, will be posted on the eBid Portal by close of business Monday August 3rd, 2026. Bidders may only rely upon written guidance or responses. Failure to comply with this provision will be considered an improper communication and will be grounds to disqualify bidder.

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Shelby County Water Services office at 10927 US Highway 280, Sterrett, AL (8 AM – 4 PM, Mon-Fri), Shelby County’s E-Bid portal (https://ebid.shelbyal.com) beginning 10 AM Wednesday, July 15th, 2026 and at Municipal Consultants, Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama. They may also be obtained from the office of Municipal Consultants, Inc., 200 Century Park South, Suite 212, Birmingham, Alabama 35226, upon payment of $125. Cost of plans and specifications is non-refundable.

All Bidders must be responsible, meeting the criteria and requirements set forth in the specification documents. Prequalification of Bidders is not required.

This project is considered a “Public Works” project and is governed by competitive bid laws as contained in Title 39 of the Alabama Code. Bidders, subcontractors, suppliers, and Bond Agents should be familiar with this code.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technicalities. No Bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty days from the date set for receiving of the same.

This project is governed by the applicable bid laws and practices of the State of Alabama.

By: Chad Scroggins

Title: County Manager

MUNICIPAL CONSULTANTS, INC.

Consulting Engineers

200 Century Park South, Suite 212

Birmingham, AL 35226