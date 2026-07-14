RRB Partners Stephanie Blum and Stephen Raucher Named Among Los Angeles’ Leading Litigators & Trial Attorneys

Reuben Raucher & Blum Partners Stephanie Blum and Stephen Raucher Named Among Los Angeles’ Leading Litigators and Trial Attorneys

Los Angeles Business Journal honors Blum and Raucher for their courtroom advocacy, strategic judgment, and impact on clients and the legal profession

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Stephanie Blum and Stephen Raucher have been selected for inclusion in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “2026 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” special publication.The feature profiles leading Los Angeles litigators whose careers, practices, and recent accomplishments demonstrate a significant impact on the legal profession and the community.“Stephanie and Steve exemplify the judgment, preparation, and commitment to clients that have defined our firm for decades,” said Tim Reuben, President of Reuben Raucher & Blum. “They are exceptional advocates who understand that the strongest litigation strategy requires more than technical legal skill. It requires the ability to assess the human and business realities of a dispute, earn a client’s trust, and remain focused on the outcome that will serve the client well beyond the courtroom.”Blum is a Certified Family Law Specialist with more than 25 years of experience representing clients in complex and emotionally charged family law matters. Her practice includes high-conflict custody disputes, domestic violence proceedings, high net worth divorces, sophisticated financial matters, and complex post-judgment litigation.The Los Angeles Business Journal described Blum as “widely recognized as one of California’s leading family law attorneys” and highlighted her ability to manage difficult custody, domestic violence, and financial disputes. As head of the firm’s Family Law Department, Blum combines strong courtroom advocacy with practical problem-solving and a careful understanding of the personal consequences that accompany family law disputes.Raucher has built a distinguished litigation practice representing individuals and businesses in complex business, real estate, employment, partnership, and insurance-related disputes. His work includes trial and appellate matters, sophisticated motion practice, insurance coverage disputes, and litigation involving substantial financial and operational consequences.The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Raucher as “widely respected for his ability to navigate technically complex cases while remaining intensely practical and strategic.” During the past year, Raucher has secured significant results across several areas of litigation. His recent work includes obtaining summary judgment in a nuisance dispute, prevailing in appellate litigation involving a partnership dispute that produced a benefit exceeding $5 million for his client, and securing insurance coverage for policyholders in matters involving denied defense obligations and substantial underlying claims.In addition to his client work, Raucher is a recognized authority on insurance law. He co-authors the annual Insurance Law update for the California Lawyers Association and presents an annual continuing legal education program for the Beverly Hills Bar Association addressing developments in insurance coverage law. His service to the Beverly Hills Bar Association has included numerous leadership positions, including president.REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

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