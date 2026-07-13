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Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 13, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 13, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May Contain Undeclared Peanuts Company Name: Khong Guan Corporation Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling

Company Announcement

Khong Guan Corporation is recalling specific lots of “Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling” because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Product Details:

Product: Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling

Size/Packaging: 14.1 oz bag

UPC: 6-908791-000053

Date Code: 10/19/2027

Distribution: Weee!, Xin Wang Market, Garden Fresh Farmer's Market, Boss Supermarket. CA, HI, NJ, TX – online and retail stores.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after a customer reported suspected peanut content in the product, which had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of peanuts.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Khong Guan Corp. at 1-877-889-8968.